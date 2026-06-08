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Sunny weather, a Bank Holiday weekend and big football matches all helped to lift the On-Premise to modest growth in drinks sales in the second half of May, according to NIQ’s Daily Drinks Tracker.

The Tracker, powered by CGA intelligence, shows average sales in managed venues in the week to Saturday 23 May were 1.2% ahead of the same week in 2025. This was followed by a stellar increase of 11.5% increase over the next seven days to Saturday 30 May.

The second week’s growth marks a very encouraging end to the month for the On-Premise after a disappointing first half of May, when grey weather kept sales well behind the levels of 2025.

The Daily Drinks Tracker recorded strong year-on-year growth throughout the crucial Bank Holiday weekend, as temperatures soared in many parts of the country and consumers flocked to pub gardens and terraces. Sales rose by between 5.0% and 19.4% on each of the four days from Friday 22 to Monday 25 May.

Trading on Sunday 24 May was boosted further by the final round of games in the Premier League. Football gave sales another spike on Sunday 30 May, when the UEFA Champions League Final between Arsenal and Paris St Germain helped to drive sales 14.1% ahead of the same day in 2025.

The powerful combination of sunshine, football and holidays made it an excellent fortnight for Long Alcoholic Drinks categories. Beer sales rose by 2.1% and 14.7% in the two weeks to 23 and 30 May respectively. Cider performed even better as consumers sought refreshment on hot days, rocketing by 8.9% and 50.2%.

Inline image 2 for Sunshine takes drinks sales back to growth in late May

The heat also helped soft drinks to achieve above-inflation growth of 3.3% and 9.4%. However, the weather didn’t play to the advantage of either wine (down 9.3% and 3.1%) or spirits (down 5.4% and 0.4%).

Rachel Weller, NIQ powered by CGA’s commercial lead, UK & Ireland, said: “A sunny end to May came as a huge relief to pubs, bars and drinks suppliers. Millions of consumers have been kept at home for much of the Spring by either dismal weather, rising costs or both, and the Bank Holiday weekend triggered a welcome release of pent-up demand for drinking-out. After a tough start to 2026 it is hopefully a sign of better things to come as we move into the summer months.”