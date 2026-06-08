Home Counties Operators Take Lease On Historic Buckinghamshire Pub After Six-Year Closure

Credit: Matt Fowler / Star Pubs

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Multiple operators Simon Jukes and Charlotte Summers have taken on their third leased pub and have plans to acquire more in the future. The Red Lion at Bierton near Aylesbury – which has been closed since 2019 – is the duo’s second site with Star. It will have a £340,000 refurbishment before reopening in mid-August.

The investment will transform The Red Lion, Bierton’s only pub, into a family and dog-friendly village local. The revamp will completely restore the outside of the 16th-century Grade II listed building2 and develop a pretty courtyard garden to the rear. This will be covered with festoon lighting and decked out with smart furniture, parasols and planting.

A sympathetic internal makeover will retain all the pub’s character whilst upgrading it throughout. Features such as an old double-sided fireplace, quarry tiles and wood beams will be renovated and complemented by a warm, welcoming décor incorporating traditional furniture, natural heritage colours and leather-covered banquette seating. Snug-like corners will add to the cosy feel.

As at Simon and Charlotte’s other pubs, the emphasis will be on wet sales. The duo plan to have a good selection of wine and will seek Cask Marque accreditation for their cask ales, which will include options from local breweries.

Explains Simon: “We get tremendous satisfaction from giving back to the community, we aim to create a hub to meet up in and a place to enjoy. Although there’s a lot of doom and gloom around, in our experience at our other pubs, people are still going out and spending, even if life in general is more expensive.

“We believe we have a good relationship with Star, – they’re helpful, proactive and supportive. They’re also willing to invest to create the kind of pubs that will attract customers whatever the economic climate. Their investment into The Red Lion means we do not see another pub close down for good. We’re positive about the future and always open to further expansion if a pub comes onto the market that suits our business model.”

Adds Lee Dishington, Star Pubs’ Investment Manager: “We’re delighted to be investing in the reopening of such an historic pub. Simon and Charlotte are ideal partners. They’ve got an excellent knowledge of the area, understand what local people want and have successfully relaunched two other pubs in the vicinity. “