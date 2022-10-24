Deadline Extended for Community Pub Hero Awards

Share Tweet Share Email

PubAid has extended the deadline for its Community Pub Hero Awards to 21st November, giving another four weeks for pubs to enter, and for MPs to nominate pubs in their constituencies.

The annual competition is sponsored by Matthew Clark and supported by the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group. Entry is free, via a short form on the on the PubAid website. MP members of the Beer Group are nominating pubs in their constituency for an Award, and several have asked their constituents to suggest worthy pubs to put forward.

PubAid has refreshed the competition, now in its fourth year, to recognise more pubs. Pubs may enter either a Community Support or Charity Fundraising category and for the first time, they can also nominate one of their regulars for a Community Regular Hero Award.

After the closing date, judges will review entries received and publish shortlists for each category. All finalists will be invited, with their MP, to attend a reception in London in early 2023, where the overall winners will be announced.

Co-founder of PubAid, Des O’Flanagan said:

“We’re pleased with response to our Awards so far, but it’s been an eventful month and licensees are busy. Extending the deadline will encourage more worthy pubs to come forward and gain the recognition they and their teams deserve.

“We would encourage licensees to look at the new Community Regular Hero award as well; we know that pub fundraising and community support are often driven by an enthusiastic individual or group of stalwarts and this is a chance to recognise that.”

John Steele, Trade Marketing Director, Matthew Clark added:

“We’re delighted to continue our support for the Community Pub Hero Awards. Last year we received many deserving entries from pubs who worked selflessly to help local residents through the Covid lockdown, despite facing uncertainty themselves. Pubs truly are heroes in their communities and we look forward to rewarding more of them this year.”

Mike Wood, MP for Dudley South and Chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group, said:

“These awards are a great opportunity for MPs to celebrate how landlords in their constituencies provide vital support, either through fundraising for charities or other help for those in need locally. Last year, MPs nominated 60 pubs and we’re hoping to finish with a similar number this time.”

THE CATEGORIES



Community Support Hero: recognising licensees who help their communities. Many pubs offered vital support during lockdown: delivering supplies or cooking hot meals for vulnerable residents, or keeping people connected through online quizzes or chats. If your pub has continued to be a ‘good neighbour’ to your local community, then this award is for you!

Charity Fundraising Hero: recognising pubs who support charities and other good causes through fundraising. This can be through a collection tin on the bar, charity events ranging from quizzes or auctions through to fun days, or sponsored challenges by the licensee, team members or pub customers.

Community Regular Hero: recognising an individual or group of customers who help the pub’s fundraising efforts or its work to support the community. They often take on thankless tasks for little reward, so if you have a loyal regular who has helped your pub to help others locally, then nominate them for this award.