Delamere Launches 97ml Oat Drink For Hospitality Industry

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Delamere has announced the launch of a new 97ml oat drink following the success of its semi-skimmed milk mini bottles in the hospitality and foodservice industries.

Designed for hospitality settings, such as hotel room trays, breakfast buffets and on-board catering, the bottles can be used to add to hot drinks or pour over cereal.

The oat drink has been developed to offer a plant-based alternative to cows’ milk, enabling accommodation and foodservice providers to cater to different dietary requirements and evolving consumer preferences.

The ambient product has a shelf life of up to six months and once opened, it can be treated as fresh milk and stored in the fridge.

Each bottle contains 3-4 servings and can be re-closed and stored by guests, eliminating the single-use plastic associated with milk pots and sticks and saving time on repeat deliveries of fresh milk to rooms.

The premium glass bottles, capped with an aluminium lid, are fully recyclable, supporting outlets in implementing responsible waste management practices.

Available now, the new oat drink can be purchased directly through Brakes and via wholesalers nationwide.

Dan Yates, national account manager at Delamere, said: “Our mini milk bottles are already a trusted choice in hotels and hospitality settings, so the creation of a plant-based oat drink in the same format felt like the natural next step when adding to the range.

“Sustainable, premium and convenient, we’re confident that it will soon be a staple part of the guest experience.”

Located in Knutsford, Cheshire, Delamere has been producing award-winning dairy products for more than 40 years. It supplies an extensive range of speciality goat and cows’ milk based products to retail, wholesale and independent customers across the UK and in over 20 markets around the world.

For sales enquiries or more information please contact dan@delameredairy.co.uk

Visit www.delameredairy.co.uk