Historic Moreton-in-Marsh Coaching Inn Reopens Following Renovation

Image credit: Brakspear

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A centuries-old coaching inn in the Cotswolds has reopened its doors after undergoing a comprehensive renovation programme.

The Redesdale Arms Hotel in Moreton-in-Marsh, Oxfordshire, was acquired by regional pub and brewing company Brakspear last April. Following a year-long refurbishment project, the Grade II-listed property — parts of which date back to the 1600s — welcomed guests again on 31 July under a new identity: The Redesdale.

General manager Josh Kempton said he was eager to welcome back regular customers alongside families, walking and cycling groups, business travellers and dog owners, all of whom can now make use of the venue’s sun terrace, private dining room and 33 guest bedrooms.

Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies described the property as an atmospheric and much-loved inn, and said the company’s ambition was to establish it as a destination for relaxed stays, dining and drinking. He added that the refurbishment formed part of a broader investment encompassing rebranding, staff training and a redeveloped food and drink offering.

The overhaul was led by Brakspear’s in-house design team, who worked to preserve and highlight the building’s original architectural character rather than strip it away. The result, according to the company, blends antique, vintage and contemporary furnishings to create a traditional pub atmosphere, complete with open fireplaces for the winter months and a series of intimate dining and seating areas accommodating up to 92 covers.

Accommodation at the property has also been overhauled as part of the works. Of the 33 rooms now available, seven sit directly above the pub, three look out over the garden terrace, twelve are housed in a purpose-built block, and the remaining eleven occupy a converted mews building on the site.