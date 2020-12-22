Delivering Consistent Catering in the Changing Workplace

However, with over half of employees claiming culture beats salary when choosing a role, businesses must still be able to deliver the rewarding and social workplace environment employees demand.

A COMMITMENT TO CULTURE

Workplace catering represents more than just a place to eat lunch. First and foremost, it’s an employee perk – offering nutritious and attractive food options conveniently on-site. It’s also a social space for colleagues to catch-up away from their work responsibilities.

Adapting catering offerings means accommodating those working unusual hours and finding new ways to create a welcoming and sociable atmosphere despite the current pandemic challenges.

Successful businesses will not only make the workplace more attractive for staff but also demonstrate appreciation and contribute to a collaborative and mutually rewarding workplace identity.

NAVIGATING THE COVID IMPACT

The current pandemic poses further new challenges when it comes to workplace catering. In addition to social distancing regulations and their impact on employee relationships, there is also the risk of employees becoming cautious of catering hygiene in the post-COVID world.

Businesses must be able to navigate these challenges to keep employees engaged.Those looking to limit health and safety concerns may con- sider offering COVID-compliant catering facilities like distance and touch-free machines, while all businesses should look to maintain a sense of identity and culture while social distancing measures are in place.

This may include making physical provisions in canteens to facilitate social distancing, so employees can enjoy break times together without staggering shifts or compromising safety.