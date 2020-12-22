Put Your Venue on the Map and Take Advantage of Staycationers

Offer take-out food and drinks – a picnic hamper suddenly trans- forms a walk into an event. Mid-morning bacon sandwiches or after- noon tea provide an excuse for a detour, end of walk pie and a pint a reason to stay longer. For those not familiar with an area stumbling on a pub providing light food and drink makes the day memorable; worth sharing with friends via social media and word of mouth.

Investigating good walks nearby and linking your venue to these routes or publishing your own on a sharing app or even embedding a map and route on your website or Facebook page are all ways to capture passing trade.

Encourage people to stay more nights – The desire to get away for weekends will be strong in 2021. If you have accommodation and can suggest areas of natural beauty, places to visit close by or a range of walks of different lengths and difficulty, then this creates a reason for people to come for a short break.This can be achieved by linking from your website to online resources that provide walk suggestions search- able by area.

Curate your own experiences – most places have something of historic interest or a regional speciality. Putting something on the menu to celebrate this and creating a virtual sightseeing route that includes some local points of interest, provides a reason to come to your

venue. It doesn’t have to be serious, humour makes something sharable.

Work with others – Many charity events have been cancelled in 2020.A chain of pubs offering accommodation along a long-distance path creates an opportunity to visit an area and complete a challenge. For 2021 small groups might decide to paddle to the source of the Thames or cycle from Lands’ End to John O’Groats to raise money. If you can provide transport for luggage or collect on request from the end of a trek then this could put your venue on the map.