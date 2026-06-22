Don’t Miss 20% Off Bestselling Stackable Chairs

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Here at Trent Furniture we’re offering a fantastic 20% off many of our most popular stackable chairs, meaning there’s no reason not to be sitting comfortably this summer!

Available in nine eye catching colours including orange, black, red and blue, the Bella Chair exudes classic European café cool, making it a firm favourite in venues across the country. You can save on both the classic design or add a padded seat to offer extra comfort for your customers. Alternatively choose from the four attractive wood finishes of the York Crossback Stacking Chair to complement the interior of any café, bar or restaurant.

When it comes to the ultimate in easy stackability for events and overflow seating, opt for the Harrow Steel Stacking Chair or the Oxford Steel Stacking Chair, both of which are available in gold, silver or black frames, in a huge choice of upholstery options. Or get the party started in style with the chic Chiavari Stacking Chair, complete with upholstered seat pad and a choice of limewash, gold or silver frames, making it the perfect choice for weddings, banquets and balls.

To find out more about all the great offers currently available across our bestselling chairs, call us on 0116 286 4911 or email sales@trentfurniture.co.uk.