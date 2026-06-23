The Next Prime Minister “Must Back Nightlife”, says NTIA

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Following the Prime Minister’s resignation and the anticipated entry of Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham into Westminster as MP for Makerfield and potential leadership candidate, the Night Time Industries Association is calling on all prospective candidates to recognise the critical importance of the UK’s night-time economy to the nation’s future prosperity.

A spokesperson said;

“As the Labour Party’s National Executive Committee prepares to open leadership nominations from 7 July, this marks a defining moment for the country’s future direction and an opportunity for those seeking office to demonstrate their commitment to one of Britain’s most valuable economic and cultural sectors.

“The UK’s night-time economy supports millions of workers, entrepreneurs, artists, venues, suppliers and communities, contributing billions of pounds annually while driving culture, tourism, hospitality and social connection. From city centres and coastal towns to local high streets and cultural districts, nightlife remains a vital engine of economic activity and community identity.

“Yet the people and businesses that keep Britain vibrant after dark continue to face significant challenges and are too often overlooked in economic decisions and national policy discussions. The next Prime Minister must recognise that the night-time economy is not simply about entertainment. It is about jobs, growth, investment, regeneration, culture and opportunity.

“As candidates set out their vision for Britain’s future, we urge them to engage directly with the sector and commit to policies that support investment, protect jobs, foster entrepreneurship and secure the long-term sustainability of night-time businesses across the country.

“This leadership transition provides a unique opportunity to place nightlife at the centre of a national growth strategy.

“The future success of our towns, cities and communities depends on valuing the people, businesses and cultural institutions that make them thrive after dark.

“When nightlife succeeds, Britain succeeds.”