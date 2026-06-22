World Cup Summer Set to Deliver £3.5 billion Boost to UK Accommodation Sector as Summer Travel Demand Surges

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New analysis indicates that the UK accommodation sector is set to be one of the biggest winners of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with hotels, short-term lets and serviced accommodation providers expected to see a significant uplift in demand around the tournament period.

Analysis from money.co.uk business banking experts forecasts that the sector will generate an additional £3.5 billion in revenue over the wider May-July 2026 window – a 25.2% increase compared with a typical non-World Cup year and the strongest percentage growth across all sectors modelled.

The figures are based on Office for National Statistics (ONS) turnover data and historical spending patterns from previous World Cup tournaments, modelling how major sporting events influence travel, occupancy and short-term booking behaviour.

The timing of the tournament during the peak summer travel period is expected to significantly amplify demand for accommodation, particularly in urban centres and destinations hosting live screenings, fan events and transport hubs.

With several England and Scotland fixtures expected to kick off later in the day, the 2026 World Cup could help drive longer stays and boost midweek occupancy across the accommodation sector.

Alongside accommodation, increased travel associated with match viewing and summer tourism is also expected to drive significant growth in rail and wider transport usage.

Rail operators are forecast to generate an additional £1.8 billion in revenue over the tournament period (up 6.8%), reflecting increased passenger journeys linked to domestic travel between cities, hospitality venues and live screening locations.

The combined uplift in accommodation and transport highlights how major sporting events are driving interconnected demand across the UK’s travel and hospitality ecosystem, with rail networks playing a key role in enabling short-stay and multi-city trips.

Accommodation providers could also benefit from partnering with travel operators to offer bundled deals, helping drive bookings and encourage longer stays during the tournament.

Joe Phelan, business bank accounts expert at money.co.uk, said:

“The accommodation sector is set to be one of the clearest winners of the 2026 World Cup, driven by a combination of peak summer travel demand and match-related bookings.

The timing during the holiday season is expected to further amplify occupancy levels across hotels, short-term lets and serviced accommodation providers, which will benefit independent hotels and boutique accommodation providers.

“At the same time, we expect to see a notable uplift in rail and transport usage as fans travel between cities and venues, which further supports demand across the wider travel ecosystem.

“For independent operators in particular, this creates highly valuable short-term spikes in demand that can significantly outperform typical summer trading conditions.”