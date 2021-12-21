Double Delight for New Forest Hotel as its Beresford Restaurant Receives 2 AA Rosette Award

A New Forest restaurant is celebrating having been awarded a prestigious 2 AA Rosette rating following a recent inspection.

The Berefords Restaurant, which is part of the Balmer Lawn Hotel and Spa near Brockenhurst, is an established restaurant in the region and well-known for its quality food – with the latest rating from the AA serving to underline its commitment to providing excellent food and drink.

Offering the best seasonal and locally sourced ingredients, the fine food and wine concept restaurant caters to a broad range of tastes and needs, with its quality of service consistent throughout. The 2 AA Rosette mark will help potential diners recognise this fact and provide confidence in expecting a high standard of fare.

The AA Rosette awards, an annual event, are now in their 65th year having started in 1956, and are considered amongst the top accolades within the restaurant industry. The rating system is deemed an award rather than a classification, with suitability being determined by AA inspectors who visit restaurants and eat meals to establish the quality of the food.

To award two rosettes, inspectors are looking for ‘excellent restaurants that aim for and achieve higher standards and better consistency.’ Alongside this, they’re looking for a restaurant where ‘a greater precision is apparent in the cooking, and there will be obvious attention to the selection of quality ingredients.’

Michael Clitheroe, General Manager at the Balmer Lawn Hotel and Spa, speaking of the award, said: “AA Rosettes are highly coveted in the restaurant industry and are a real mark and measure of quality. Having already established the Beresfords as a 2 Rosette standard restaurant, we were delighted to have that status reaffirmed this year.”

He continued: “The team within our restaurant, and in turn, the restaurant industry, care so passionately about delivering excellent experiences to their guests and this is testament to that – so a huge well done and thank you to them for all of their efforts.”