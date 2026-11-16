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Leading bar and restaurant group Drake & Morgan united hospitality businesses across the city on London Poppy Day (Thursday 29th October), to support the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal, providing over 1,700 bacon rolls for military personnel and volunteers collecting donations across the capital.

Spearheaded by Executive Chef Robert Mitchell, the initiative brought together culinary teams from 11 hotels, including Marriott, Leonardo Hotels, W London and The Landmark London, with additional support from Entegra and Heinz. Together, teams prepared and delivered freshly made bacon rolls to collectors at 32 stations, from Paddington to Canary Wharf.

Drake & Morgan also welcomed over 200 servicemen and women to The Folly for a complimentary lunch, extending its support beyond the morning’s collections.

The group has supported Poppy Day since 2021 and doubled its own contribution this year, with ambitions to grow the wider initiative to provide 2,500 bacon rolls next year.

Funds raised through the Poppy Appeal help the Royal British Legion provide vital support to members of the Armed Forces community and their families, including financial assistance, housing advice and mental health and wellbeing services.

Robert Mitchell, Executive Chef at Drake & Morgan, comments: “Poppy Day is an opportunity for us to give something back to the servicemen, servicewomen and volunteers who do so much for the Armed Forces community. Our teams have supported the day for several years and we wanted to bring more of our hospitality friends on board to extend that support across London. I’m proud that together we’ve doubled the number of breakfasts provided, and grateful to every team who gave their time to help look after those out fundraising.”