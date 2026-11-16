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The Charles Darwin, located on Sutton Road in Shrewsbury, officially reopened on Thursday 12th November, following a significant investment of £472,728. The pub is part of Proper Pubs, the community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns and is the 250th Proper Pub to open across England, Scotland and Wales.

The pub will be run by Samantha Morton, an experienced pub operator who is moving from the successful Bear in Stafford. Her aim is to inject new life into the Charles Darwin and bring it back into the heart of the community.

Samantha Morton, Operator of The Charles Darwin, said: “It’s been amazing watching the refurbishment come to life at The Charles Darwin which looks beautiful. It was a joy to reopen and show off its brand-new look to the community. It was a huge success, and we’ve already had great feedback from customers so we’re looking forward making sure it is re-established as the proper community pub it should be.

Once again, I’d like to thank the Proper Pubs team for all their support throughout this journey, and I look forward to making the local community proud!”

The operator has a busy schedule of entertainment planned for customers to enjoy including full sports coverage, regular live music with DJs and karaoke, pool and darts teams, racing, quiz nights, and games nights to entertain the locals. There will also be a kids darts afternoon on a Tuesday for 8–16-Year-olds supervised by parents, easy walking groups, a men’s mental health walking group, a “knit and natter” session, community litter picking once a month and the pub is planning to host a food van in the car park each Saturday.

Samantha is also hoping to support all aspects of community life by collecting food to donate to the local foodbank as well as raising money to have a lifesaving defibrillator installed outside the pub. Going forward, she also plans to sponsor local charity, the Life of Riley, for the next 12 months, with all charity fundraising proceeds going to the charity, including run events such as a Christmas market in December, and hosting a charity box on the bar at all times for customers to donate any loose change.

Nathan Wall, Managing Director for Proper Pubs, said: “It’s a pleasure to have Sam and John at the helm of The Charles Darwin, and we are delighted that the opening night was a great success! They are brilliant operators and will do a fantastic job at ensuring the pub supports the local community. On behalf of myself and the Proper Pubs team, we’d like to thank Samantha and John for all their hard work, and we wish them the very best for the future!

The Charles Darwin marks our 250th pub opening so far which is a key milestone for us in our journey to becoming the number one community pub operator in the country. We’re continuing to focus on developing really good quality pubs across the estate, bringing people together in local areas and creating vibrant social hubs which support their communities.”