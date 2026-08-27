Dream of Pulling a Pint Comes True For Resident at Leamington Spa Home as Part of Seize the Day Initiative

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A resident living at a Leamington Spa home had the opportunity to fulfil a lifelong dream of hers thanks to an initiative run by the owners of her care home.

Pat Dyer lives at MHA Homewood and had always wanted to pull a pint with her own hands.

Following a conversation with activity coordinator Jackie Tudor where she expressed her wish, Jackie then arranged for Pat and a fellow resident to visit The Fat Pug, on Guy’s Cliffe Road who were more than happy to facilitate.

The Seize the Day initiative encourages residents to re-experience activities or events from the past or to do something they would like to do for the first time.

Pat pulled a pint of cider, which she then had a sip of and was very happy with the end result, but said she preferred a glass of prosecco to the cider.

Speaking after the visit Jackie said :” This all started when I had a conversation with Pat about pubs and she told me how she had always wanted to pull a pint with her own hands but had never gotten the chance to do so.

“This stayed with me, and after speaking to Jamie at The Fat Pug, who was very helpful and accommodating, I arranged for the trip to happen.

“There were four of us that went, me, Pat, another staff member and a resident.

“We had a great time and spent a couple of hours at the pub, the weather was lovely, so we spent some time outside as well as inside.

“Pat had a glass of prosecco, and after pulling a pint of cider which she had a sip of, she told us she preferred the prosecco

“Pat was very excited, she had a huge smile on her face throughout the pint pulling process and really enjoyed herself.

“She was chatting away with Jamie and gave him a huge hug after she had completed the pint

“I want to thank Jamie for allowing Pat’s wish to come true and we were all very happy for her.”