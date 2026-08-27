Mathew Street’s Famous Pub ‘The Grapes’ Unveils Refurbishment & Plans for International Beatleweek 2026

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Following a major exterior revamp and an interior refresh, the world-famous Grapes pub on Mathew Street has officially unveiled its plans for International Beatleweek 2026 (Wednesday 26th August – Tuesday 1st September).

Known globally as an essential landmark on the historic Beatles trail, The Grapes holds a unique place in Merseybeat lore. During the 1960s, when The Cavern Club did not serve alcohol, John, Paul, George, and Ringo regularly frequented The Grapes between sets—making it the band’s regular local watering hole.

Ahead of this year’s 6-day festival, the pub has undergone significant exterior refurbishments to enhance its iconic street presence, alongside an interior sound system upgrade to deliver high-quality live acoustics throughout Beatleweek.

To celebrate, The Grapes is bringing back its popular Beatleweek tradition: a free first drink for anyone named John, Paul, George, or Ringo visiting the pub across all seven days of the festival.

Highlighting the live entertainment lineup, Spanish Beatles tribute band The Flaming Shakers, from Barcelona, will take the stage on Sunday 30th August from midday. Founded by brothers John and Abel Marshall, the group uses vintage gear, authentic costumes, and period-accurate styling to replicate the early 1960s Cavern-era sound. The band will also be accompanied by an international TV crew filming a new documentary series during their Liverpool performance.

Karen Strickland, Landlady of The Grapes, said: “We always look forward to this time of year in the Grapes. It is a time when the pub comes alive every single day.

“Beatleweek is always such a brilliant time for Liverpool, and the number of people who travel from near and far never fails to amaze me. We always like to put on a show at The Grapes, and this year is no different.

“This is the busiest week of the year and we really enjoy the diverse range of guests we see come to visit the Grapes at this time of year.”