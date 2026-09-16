Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA) 2026 Finalists Announced

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Finalists have been unveiled for the Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards (ARTA) 2026, one of the UK’s most prestigious celebrations of Asian hospitality, ahead of its Grand Finale at the London Hilton on Park Lane on Monday 12 October 2026.

ARTA 2026 will welcome a guest list of the nation’s most popular Asian restaurateurs alongside MPs, dignitaries and celebrities. The ceremony will be hosted by BBC journalist and broadcaster, Samantha Simmonds, and comedian, Paul Sinha. The finest Asian restaurants and takeaways from across the UK will come together in London in the hope of being recognised as the best restaurant in their region or nationally and honoured with a jewel in the crown of the UK Asian restaurant industry award sector.

This year, more than 1,250 restaurants and takeaways across the UK were put forward by diners and food enthusiasts, with a large share of entries submitted via ChefOnline; ARTA’s strategic partner and one of the country’s leading platforms linking customers to Asian dining establishments. With access to a nationwide customer base of over a million, ChefOnline played a key role in encouraging broad participation in the awards. The nomination process was further strengthened by robust social media engagement and supporting data, including Food Hygiene Ratings and verified Customer Reviews.

Speaking about the Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards 2026, Mohammed Munim, Founder and CEO of ARTA, said “Congratulations to every restaurant and takeaway named as a finalist of ARTA 2026. Being a finalist is a remarkable achievement and reflects the passion, resilience and dedication of the businesses shaping Asian hospitality across the UK.

At a time when rising employment costs, inflation and increasing overheads continue to challenge independent hospitality, Asian restaurants and takeaways remain vital to communities and the wider UK hospitality industry. We look forward to celebrating the winners’ and their achievements in the hospitality industry on Monday 12 October 2026 at the London Hilton on Park Lane.”

View the full list of finalists at www.artauk.com