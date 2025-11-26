Ed Miliband MP Visits Marr Lodge

Share Post Share Email

Doncaster North MP and Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Rt Hon Ed Miliband, visited Marr Lodge recently to meet the team behind its successful recovery and reopening following a devastating petrol bomb attack in 2024.

The visit was hosted by Pub People, the pub’s operator, following a £1.2 million reinstatement and refurbishment project that brought the pub back into trading in August 2025, less than a year after the fire.

Mr Miliband met with licensee Michelle Allison and Pub People senior leaders Andy Crawford (MD), Dave McKie (Commercial Director) and Mark Hooton (Head of Catering), with discussions over lunch focusing on the events of the fire, the challenges of managing insurance and rebuild logistics, and the significance of pubs like Marr Lodge in rural and suburban communities.

The conversation also covered broader sector issues, including:

The need for fairer business rates

Staffing and training challenges

The role of pubs in placemaking and social infrastructure

Increasing energy costs

Commenting on the visit, Mr Miliband said:

“It’s great to see that Marr Lodge has now reopened after the terrible fire which forced them to close their doors for almost a year.

“Marr Lodge plays an important role for the communities in Marr, Hickleton and the surrounding villages, and it’s fantastic to see the reinvigorated pub back on its feet.

“The food was delicious, the team were brilliant, and I look forward to my next visit!”

Andy Crawford, Managing Director of Pub People, says:

“Mr Miliband was authentic, engaged and genuinely interested in how our sector is coping. It was good to have the chance to talk about our rebuild, but also about the bigger picture and the real pressures hospitality businesses are facing. His visit was a powerful reminder that pubs matter.”

Marr Lodge has seen strong trading since reopening, with a blend of traditional carvery appeal and a successful new evening menu. The business has reinstated 25 jobs and received exceptional support from regulars and new guests alike.

Michelle Allison, the pub’s long-standing licensee, adds:

“The fire was traumatic, but what’s followed has been incredible. To see this place come back better than ever – and to welcome Ed Miliband through the doors – shows what local hospitality can achieve when it’s supported.”