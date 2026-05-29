Champions League Final Bookings in UK Bars and Pubs Surge by 1300%, According to New Data

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With less than one day to go until the UEFA Champions League final, UK Google searches for ‘pubs showing Champions League final’ have surged by 437%*, following the news that fans will have to pay a subscription to watch the match at home.

New data from Access Hospitality and DesignMyNight reveals that UK hospitality venues are preparing for a major surge in matchday trade, with bookings currently tracking 1,300% higher than the same period last week.

Matchday bookings soar by 1300% ahead of Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

The data also shows demand for the Champions League final has surged ahead of Saturday’s match, with bookings currently tracking 1,300% above the previous weekend.

The findings suggest that pubs, bars and hospitality venues across the UK are anticipating one of the biggest trading booms of the season, with over 32,000 football fans forecast to flock to hospitality venues for kick-off and more bookings being made by the hour.

Football fans are booking significantly earlier for the Champions League final, with bookings made on average 14.5 days in advance, compared with a typical four-day lead time.

Booking sizes for the Champions League final have increased by 20%, with the average group rising from 4 to 6 people, indicating a shift toward larger group attendance for major sporting fixtures.

The Champions League final is set to surge hospitality spend by 33%, according to Access Hospitality, which predicts an average spend per booking of £93 on matchday.

Brits are predicted to spend an additional £23 on average compared to the bank holiday weekend, reflecting a shift toward premium, experience-led spending for live sporting events.