Scenic Pubs Face Steeper Tax Bills Under Revised Valuation Office Guidance

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Pubs situated in countryside settings, alongside rivers, or adjacent to green open spaces face significantly higher business rates bills following fresh guidance issued to HMRC valuation surveyors.

The updated direction instructs officials to assign elevated assessments to what are being categorised as “character properties” in visually appealing locations — a move critics have branded a tax on scenic success.

The guidance will shape the revaluation of close to 40,000 licensed premises across England and Wales, marking one of the most consequential shifts in pub taxation methodology in recent years.

Business rates are levied as a proportion of a property’s rateable value — a figure set by the Valuation Office and revised periodically to reflect prevailing market conditions. Under the new approach, operators in attractive rural or waterside settings could face materially higher rateable values, and therefore substantially bigger annual bills.

The scope of the new guidance extends beyond location alone. Pubs that offer children’s play areas or large car parks are also understood to face upward adjustments, as are gastropubs trading on premium menus.

Venues that open for breakfast service, daytime coffee trade, or late-night operations are similarly in the frame for higher assessments, meaning a broad cross-section of the sector could feel the impact.

Allen Simpson, the chief executive of UKHospitality, said: “We have long called for complete reform of the broken business rates system, which has seen hospitality pay far more than its fair share for decades.”

“While an ongoing review of valuation methodology for pubs and hotels is positive, we still need the Government to deliver its commitment to lower rates bills for the entire hospitality sector.

“That is one of the critical ways to reduce hospitality’s cost burden, which is the highest in the economy.”

Operator concerns are also shaped by timing. The current revaluation follows a previous assessment conducted during the Covid-19 pandemic, a period of exceptional disruption that depressed rateable values across the board.

With trading conditions now normalised, many pubs are braced for sharp increases even before the new scenic-location criteria are factored in.