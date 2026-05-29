Marston’s Dragon Boat Race Team Makes a Splash with £4,500 Fundraising Success

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Photo Credit Marstons

Colleagues from across Marston’s have raised £4,500 for charity after competing in this year’s Dragon Boat Race at Himley Hall, West Midlands — bringing the brewer and pub operator’s cumulative total from the event to more than £15,000 in recent years.

More than 20 team members took part in this year’s race, with participants ranging from first-time paddlers to experienced competitors. The funds raised will be split between Wolverhampton Rotary Club and the Marston’s Foundation.

Wolverhampton Rotary Club works to bring people together to volunteer their time, skills and energy in support of local, national and international causes. The Marston’s Foundation serves as the company’s dedicated charitable giving platform, channelling the collective generosity of its pubs, teams, partners and guests towards community initiatives across the country.

The event drew a strong contingent of supporters from colleagues, friends and family, who gathered on the sidelines to cheer on the competing crews throughout the day.

A spokesperson for Marston’s said the result reflected the company’s ongoing commitment to community engagement and charitable giving through the Foundation and wider partnerships.