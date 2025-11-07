Editor’s Viewpoint: A Lifeline and an Opportunity

Share Post Share Email

By Peter Adams, Editor, CLH News.

The news that UKHospitality has joined forces with the government’s Keep Britain Working initiative is both timely and tremendously welcome.

The statistics are stark and, frankly, alarming: one in five working-age adults are now out of the labour force, with 800,000 more people out of work due to health reasons than in 2019. The cost to the economy is staggering – equivalent to 7% of GDP. This situation is simply unsustainable, and whilst I have no intention of being judgemental towards those facing genuine health challenges, it is widely recognised that something must change.

I come from a different generation, one that perhaps had different expectations and experiences of work. When I left school, my first job was in a factory – no windows, no sunlight, rigid hours governed by the sound of a horn, and precious little social interaction. It was work, certainly, but it was far from fulfilling.

Meanwhile, friends of mine who had chosen hospitality seemed to thrive. They enjoyed their work immensely, spoke of the camaraderie, the energy, the variety.

So I went back to college, gained a hospitality qualification, and embarked on a career that, yes, has been challenging and demanding at times, but so much more rewarding than I could have imagined.

This is why I genuinely believe that hospitality could prove tremendously beneficial and even therapeutic for those dealing with health issues and looking to return to work.

The sector is the antithesis of that windowless factory. It offers social interaction, variety, flexibility, and a sense of purpose. As Kate Nicholls rightly points out, hospitality is the most socially productive sector in the economy, leading the way in employing part-time workers, providing opportunities for non-graduates, and offering jobs across the country.

For anyone considering whether hospitality might be right for them, I would say this: give it a try. You won’t regret it.

Whether you’re drawn to working directly with guests, exploring the culinary arts, or progressing into management, there are opportunities for travel, meeting diverse people, and genuine career progression.

Many roles offer perks like flexible hours that can accommodate those managing health conditions. This is a dynamic, social, and genuinely rewarding career path.

The hospitality sector’s involvement as a sector Vanguard is inspired. This business-first approach recognises hospitality’s unique strengths as an entry point for those starting work for the first time or coming back after illness.

We should celebrate this commitment and support it wholeheartedly.

On a different but equally important note, I’m delighted to see pubs and brewers across the country preparing to commemorate the service and sacrifice of our armed forces this Remembrance Day.

Pubs have always been at the heart of our communities, and their role in bringing people together to honour those who served is a wonderful initiative that we hope to publicise more and more.

This ties into something very close to our hearts. We publish a title for the care sector, and in recent years we have produced a commemorative Remembrance Day supplement. Over the years, care homes have shared resident stories with us – tales of service, courage, love and loss that are heart-warming, uplifting and, on occasion, heartbreaking. We will be producing another supplement next week, and have already received many wonderful stories, with more to follow.

I would encourage of our readers planning Remembrance Day events or with stories to share to visit www.thecareruk.com and send them through to me here at CLH NEWS.

These stories matter. They remind us of who we are, where we came from, and the values that bind us together as a society. In an era where too many people feel disconnected and unwell, perhaps there is healing in remembering, in gathering together, and in finding purpose through meaningful work and community.

Let’s keep Britain working – and let’s do it with compassion, purpose and pride.

