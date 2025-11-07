Hydes Backs Apprenticeships To Build Future Talent Across The Business

Share Post Share Email

Salford-based brewer and pub retailer Hydes is stepping up its investment in apprenticeships across all areas of the business, encouraging employees of all ages and experience levels to take part in structured training designed to support long-term career growth.

From pub management and kitchen careers to specialist areas such as operations, technical brewing and health and safety, Hydes is creating new opportunities for employees to learn on the job while gaining nationally recognised qualifications.

The initiative reflects Hydes’ ongoing commitment to developing its people and supporting progression from within. Apprenticeships are open to both new recruits and existing employees who want to take their careers in a new direction.

Among those currently benefiting is 22-year-old health and safety apprentice, Abby Morgan, who joined the programme after working in hospitality for six years. Abby is completing a Level 3 Safety, Health and Environment Technician apprenticeship and Chris Riley, 45, a member of the six-strong brewing team, is currently working towards his Level 4 Brewing Apprenticeship qualification, having joined Hydes in March 2024.

Adam Mayers, Managing Director of Hydes, said:

“Apprenticeships are absolutely vital to the future of Hydes and the wider hospitality industry. They give people the chance to earn, learn and progress, no matter what stage they’re at in their careers. They are definitely not just for those starting out on their career journey.

“Investing in our people has always been at the heart of Hydes. Apprenticeships allow us to nurture talent, build confidence and ensure that our teams have the skills and knowledge needed to deliver the best possible experience for our customers. They also open the door for individuals like Abby and Chris to develop specialist careers in areas such as brewing, operations and health and safety, which are essential to our long-term success.”