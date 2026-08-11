Efficient Labelling Allows You To Focus On Food, Not Faults

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Brother UK’s trusted labelling solutions have long helped restaurants, hotels, and caterers take control of stock rotation — delivering consistency, compliance, and cost-savings through intuitive technology that’s quick to learn and makes a measurable impact.

At the heart of this is Brother’s TD-2D range of professional label printers — compact, versatile, and designed to fit seamlessly into busy kitchen environments. Ideal for everything from crowded prep benches to mobile trolleys. Optional battery packs and carry handles for added flexibility, and selected models support linerless label printing, helping to reduce waste and eliminate non-recyclable backing paper. Built for real-world conditions, the TD-2D range performs reliably even when used with wet hands.

Combined with Brother’s partnerships with leading food independent software vendors (ISVs), the solution automates expiry tracking, reduces food waste, and eliminates handwritten errors — all while saving valuable time and improving consistency during peak service periods.

In fast-paced hospitality settings with short shelf lives and shifting teams, reliable labelling is essential. Stock rotation solutions help maintain food safety, quality, and compliance, while other labelling solutions — including ingredient and allergen labelling for food pre-packed for direct sale (PPDS) — ensure allergens and ingredients are clearly identified, helping operators meet legal labelling obligations such as Natasha’s Law and protect customers with allergies.

Simon Brennan, senior business manager for Specialist Print Solutions at Brother UK, said: “Kitchen teams work fast, under pressure and can’t afford mistakes – especially when it comes to food safety. That’s where our labelling solution comes in.

“By replacing handwritten day-dot stickers with a Brother TD-2D device, kitchens can print clear, consistent labels in seconds. It’s a faster, safer way to manage stock rotation, reduce food waste, and stay compliant with Food Standards Agency guidelines — ensuring food safety and quality even when shifts change or service peaks.

“And because our devices are compact, portable and support linerless printing, they’re built for real kitchen conditions – reducing clutter, cutting waste and keeping staff moving. It’s labelling that chefs can trust, helping them focus on food, not faults.”

To find out how your kitchen can save time, reduce waste and improve compliance, visit brother.co.uk/stock-rotation