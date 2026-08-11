JD Wetherspoon to Open 12 Pubs Before Christmas

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JD Wetherspoon is set to open 12 new pubs in the coming months, building on its portfolio of over 800 venues scattered across the UK.

The pub company has already opened several new pubs in 2026, including in Cornwall, Bath, and Blackpool.

In a statement Wetherspoon said, “Each pub has its own design, character and personality, based on local history.”

“Recognised for transforming old buildings into vibrant pubs, Wetherspoon has won numerous design awards”

Full list of upcoming Wetherspoons openings

The Sir Frank Whittle, Heathrow Airport

Opening Summer 2026

Terminal 2 (Airside)

Home Farm, Hessle

Opening Wed 12 August

Ferriby Rd, Hull, Hessle HU13 0JA

The Marshfield Bank Farm House, Crewe

Opening Tue 1 September

Coppenhall Lane, Woolstanwood, Crewe, CW2 8SD

The Heath Hotel, Southampton

Opening Tue 8 September

Beaulieu Road, Dibden Purlieu, Southampton, SO45 4PW

The Cranborne Hundred, Ferndown

Opening Wed 16 September

Ringwood Road, Ferndown BH22 9BB

The Fletton Brick, Bedford

Opening Tue 29 September

Marsh Leys Cottages, Kempston, MK42 7FY

The Belle Vue, Manchester Airport

Opening Tue 8 September

Terminal 2 (Airside)

The Red Gown, St Andrews University

Opening Fri 4 September

Students’ Association, St Andrew University

Piccadilly Hall, Piccadilly

Opening Tue 13 October

The Trocadero, 30 Shaftesbury Avenue, London W1D 7EP

The Benjamin Franklin, Charing Cross

Opening Tue 24 November

11 Strand, London WC2N 5HR

Sant Jordi, Barcelona Airport

Opening November

Terminal 1 (Airside – Schengen Area)

The William Chambers, Edinburgh

Opening Tue 3 November

30a Chambers Street, EH1 1HU