JD Wetherspoon to Open 12 Pubs Before Christmas
JD Wetherspoon is set to open 12 new pubs in the coming months, building on its portfolio of over 800 venues scattered across the UK.
The pub company has already opened several new pubs in 2026, including in Cornwall, Bath, and Blackpool.
In a statement Wetherspoon said, “Each pub has its own design, character and personality, based on local history.”
“Recognised for transforming old buildings into vibrant pubs, Wetherspoon has won numerous design awards”
Full list of upcoming Wetherspoons openings
The Sir Frank Whittle, Heathrow Airport
Opening Summer 2026
Terminal 2 (Airside)
Home Farm, Hessle
Opening Wed 12 August
Ferriby Rd, Hull, Hessle HU13 0JA
The Marshfield Bank Farm House, Crewe
Opening Tue 1 September
Coppenhall Lane, Woolstanwood, Crewe, CW2 8SD
The Heath Hotel, Southampton
Opening Tue 8 September
Beaulieu Road, Dibden Purlieu, Southampton, SO45 4PW
The Cranborne Hundred, Ferndown
Opening Wed 16 September
Ringwood Road, Ferndown BH22 9BB
The Fletton Brick, Bedford
Opening Tue 29 September
Marsh Leys Cottages, Kempston, MK42 7FY
The Belle Vue, Manchester Airport
Opening Tue 8 September
Terminal 2 (Airside)
The Red Gown, St Andrews University
Opening Fri 4 September
Students’ Association, St Andrew University
Piccadilly Hall, Piccadilly
Opening Tue 13 October
The Trocadero, 30 Shaftesbury Avenue, London W1D 7EP
The Benjamin Franklin, Charing Cross
Opening Tue 24 November
11 Strand, London WC2N 5HR
Sant Jordi, Barcelona Airport
Opening November
Terminal 1 (Airside – Schengen Area)
The William Chambers, Edinburgh
Opening Tue 3 November
30a Chambers Street, EH1 1HU