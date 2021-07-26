Emerging Into The ‘New Normal’, What Does This Mean For Payments In Hospitality?

The same can be shown on the payments front.There are now numerous mobile platforms that can facilitate both the ordering of food and the payment process.This had the advantage of not only encouraging con- tactless but also allowed the industry to offer multiple payment options for patrons.As more people manage their lives with a smartphone, the adoption of online and cashless payments was inevitable and under COVID- 19, it was essential. Customers expect this now and so having this option available post-COVID is a must for any hospitality business coming out of lockdown.

HOTEL CHECK-IN – QUICK, EASY AND SIMPLE

The situation is a little more complicated for hotels.While many of the changes above can be used for restaurants facilities, typically the customer touch points can often be literal touch points and that makes them more complicated to make contactless payments. However, with the right digital technology in place, hotels opening this year can do so while reducing the need for physical contact with guests.

Pay by Link is one example of a tool that has been tested under COVID restrictions to support a touch- free check-in.The tool allows hotel staff to create and send customised payment links directly to a customer’s inbox so that they can pay using digital payments.This not only reduces the need for face-to-face transactions, but it also means check-in can happen before the guest even sets off for the trip so that as soon as they arrive, they can head straight to their rooms, digital key on their smartphone in hand.Then, when they are ready to check-out they don’t have to drop anything at the counter, it can all be handled through a digital application which speeds up and streamlines the entire process.

While there is certainly nothing wrong with traditional methods of customer service, COVID is still a con- cern for many and so finding a way to meet customer needs while maintaining contactless and social distancing is vitally important.This way, the hospitality industry can provide its guests a pleasant holiday experience while still maintaining a more hygienic customer service.

THE KEY TO SUCCESS LIES IN DIGITISATION

The key to surviving under COVID-19 in the hospitality industry is to digitise numerous customer services. Now that more businesses are getting the chance to reopen after over a year, it is imperative to have these changes already in place to find success. COVID-19 has changed what customers expect and want from their hospitality experience and it will not be reverting to pre-COVID conditions just because restrictions have lessened.To help your hospitality business recover from the effects of the pandemic ensure that you have digital options available, so that you can offer your customers the convenient and safe touch free experience that they will expect.