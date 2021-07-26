Will Vaccine Certificate Policy Be A Bane For The UK’s Nightclubs?

UK’s 19 July reopening finally removed all remaining Covid-related curbs. Pictures of crowds flocking nightclubs flooded the inter- net, making scientists and doctors jittery.After a long period of lockdowns and curbs that crippled UK’s economy, it gradually began to move towards opening up. On the 19 July Freedom Day, all restrictions regard- ing how many people to meet and social distancing norms came to an end. But contrary to what was being expected that a successful vaccination programme would make the resumption of the economy smooth, the emergence of the Delta and Lambda variants have cast doubts on the practicality of a complete reopening. Scientists and doctors have expressed uneasiness at allowing what could turn to be super- spreader events to function.

WHY ARE PASSPORTS NEEDED? Restrictions and curbs hit UK’s hospitality and tourism sector the worst.A partial reopening allowed restaurants to first resume serving food outdoors and later indoors. But restaurants have seen then and pointed out that social distancing norms meant they could not function at an optimum level. The hospitality sector is also facing an acute shortage of staff. Brexit- related labour laws have led to a flight of skilled labour from the UK. Now, the government is also planning on making vaccination certificates mandatory for entry into nightclubs. Prime minister Boris Johnson announced that certificates would be made compulsory from late September onwards. Johnson’s announcement came shortly after packed nightclubs reopened on 19 July after 16 months. The prime minister is pushing for passports to encourage the younger population to get vaccinated.The UK opened vaccination for eighteen- year-olds only a month back for their first dose.The government’s rationale behind making vaccine certificates mandatory by September is to allow enough time for all its adult population to get vaccinated. Johnson has said that though the government is keen that people reclaim their freedom, it’s also important that they remain cautious, and vaccination must continue.