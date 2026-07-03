England Fans’ Ears Got KANED as World Cup Celebrations Hit Jet-Engine Noise Levels

Share Post Share Email

England’s dramatic World Cup victory over DR Congo sent fans into raptures last night, but new research from the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) and Specsavers has revealed celebrations reached noise levels capable of impacting long-term hearing health.

As Harry Kane fired England into the knockout stages, decibel monitoring carried out during the match recorded crowd noise peaking at 135dB in Birmingham – equivalent to the sound of a commercial jet taking off. Across fan zones and pubs in London, Birmingham and Manchester, supporters regularly generated noise levels comparable with live music concerts and heavy industrial machinery.

The findings reinforce the importance of Listen For Life, the NTIA’s national hearing health campaign, which is working alongside Specsavers to raise awareness of noise exposure across the UK’s nightlife, hospitality, sport and live entertainment sectors.

The research found Birmingham produced the loudest football celebrations in the country, reaching 135dB during Kane’s second goal. Fans at London’s Garden Vauxhall reached 127dB, while Manchester peaked at 131dB during Marcus Rashford’s late chance.

Loudest moments of the England match

1.Harry Kane’s second goal

-Birmingham: 135dB

-London: 127dB

-Manchester: 117dB

2.Marcus Rashford’s missed chance

-Birmingham: 134dB

-Manchester: 131dB

-London: 109.8dB

3.Harry Kane’s earlier chance

-Birmingham: 135dB

-London: 110dB

While these unforgettable moments define the atmosphere of tournament football, repeated exposure to sounds above safe listening levels can contribute to hearing damage over time, particularly for supporters spending several hours in busy pubs, fan parks and entertainment venues.

In response, NTIA’s Listen For Life campaign has partnered with Specsavers to distribute limited-edition Cheerplugs—high-fidelity hearing protection designed specifically for sporting events. The earplugs allow fans to hear commentary, chants and celebrations clearly while helping reduce harmful noise exposure.

Mike Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, said: “Football brings people together like nothing else, and watching England in pubs, bars and fan zones is one of the great experiences of our night-time economy. Last night’s findings show just how extraordinary those environments can become, with fans generating noise levels comparable to a jet aircraft taking off.

“Through our Listen For Life campaign, we’re encouraging people to enjoy every goal, every chant and every unforgettable moment while thinking about their long-term hearing health. Hearing protection isn’t about reducing the atmosphere—it’s about making sure people can continue enjoying live sport, live music and nightlife for years to come. Small changes can make a lasting difference.”

Gordon Harrison, Chief Audiologist at Specsavers, said: “The atmosphere during major tournaments is incredible, but many people don’t realise just how loud these environments become. Last night’s readings show fans were exposed to noise levels where hearing protection is worth considering, particularly during extended periods in packed venues.

“We’re proud to support NTIA’s Listen For Life campaign by helping people understand that protecting your hearing doesn’t mean missing out on the experience. High-fidelity earplugs allow you to enjoy every chant, every cheer and every dramatic moment while helping safeguard your hearing.”

The collaboration between NTIA and Specsavers forms part of the wider Listen For Life initiative, which encourages businesses, event organisers and consumers to take a more proactive approach to hearing health across the UK’s hospitality, leisure and entertainment sectors.

As England continue their World Cup journey, the campaign is reminding supporters that protecting their hearing today means they can enjoy many more unforgettable moments in the future.