New 2026 Data Reveal the Rise of “Stealth Pints”, Health-Tracked Drinking and the Rise of Alcohol-Free Choices

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Britain’s relationship with alcohol continues to evolve, with new data from KAM Insight showing the different tactics adults are employing to manage their alcohol consumption.

Launched this week, KAM’s 2026 Low+No: Drinking Differently report 2026, done in partnership with Lucky Saint, found that four in ten Brits secretly order alcohol-free drinks, when in hospitality venues, without telling their friends. This rises sharply among younger adults, with 67% of 25-34-year-olds and 59% of 18-24-year-olds saying they have done so.

The report suggests that this high proportion of ‘stealth drinkers’ is happening despite the fact that 59% of Brits saying there is less stigma around drinking alcohol-free versions of drinks than there used to be.

This is supported by the expansion in reach of low and no around the UK, with 29 million UK adults (53% of UK adults) now consuming low and no drinks on a monthly basis. That is up from 40% in 2023, a 7.1 million increase. At the same time, 71% of drinkers, equivalent to 39.2 million people, are using different tactics to actively manage their alcohol consumption.

KAM’s research suggests the traditional divide between alcoholic and alcohol-free drinks is disappearing, with consumers increasingly building broader drinking repertoires rather than replacing one category with another.

More than half (53%) of UK adults now consume a low and no drink at least once a month, yet 97% of those consumers also drink alcohol. Meanwhile, 43% of Brits consume a combination of full-strength, mid-strength and low and no drinks, demonstrating that today’s consumers are increasingly switching between drink strengths depending on the occasion, and often within the same occasion.

The number of people who have tried zebra striping also continues to grow, with the latest data showing 45% of people have tried zebra striping (alternated between an alcoholic and alcohol-free drink) when out. This is up from 34% in 2025.

Rather than replacing alcohol, low and no is becoming another choice within consumers’ overall drinks repertoire. The category also continues to attract exploration, with 60% of Low & No consumers trying a new brand in the past 12 months.

Katy Moses, Managing Director at KAM: “The narrative around drinking has become too simplistic. This isn’t a story about Britain giving up alcohol, it’s a story about Britain drinking differently. Consumers are becoming much more deliberate in their drink choices – alcohol is no longer the default. The same consumer is increasingly switching between alcoholic, mid-strength, low & no and other non-alcoholic drinks depending on the occasion, their plans for tomorrow and what they want from that moment.”

“That has significant implications for both drinks brands and hospitality venues. Success will come from understanding occasions, not categories, and giving consumers the flexibility to choose the right drink for every moment. The venues that succeed will be those that make these choices feel just as visible, credible and enjoyable as any other drink on the menu.”

The full report is available here.