England’s Extra-Time Victory Keeps Fans in Pubs Longer as Footfall Rises 49%

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Oxford Partnership’s latest analysis, combining their Market Watch Data, Vianet draught sales data and Dojo transaction data, reveals England’s dramatic World Cup quarter-final victory over Norway on Saturday 11th July delivered another significant boost for the UK’s hospitality sector, with supporters staying out later, spending more and driving substantial growth in beer and cider sales.

More than 80% of pubs and bars screened England’s quarter-final victory over Norway, creating one of the biggest hospitality occasions of the tournament to date. Oxford Market Watch occupancy data shows that between 10pm and 1am, venues showing the match recorded footfall that was 49% higher than the average pub, demonstrating how England’s dramatic extra-time victory encouraged supporters to stay out later and extend their visits.

That increase in footfall translated directly into stronger trading. Dojo’s analysis of pub and bar transactions across the UK found that full-day spending increased by an average of 23% between 10am Saturday and 4am Sunday compared with the previous week. This was higher than the last time England played on a Saturday, against Panama in the group stages, when full-day spending increased by 12% compared with the previous week.

Dojo’s insights also revealed that spending reached its highest level at 21:50, as supporters topped up their drinks ahead of kick-off, eager to avoid missing any of the action.

As the match unfolded, spending continued to accelerate. Half-time generated another surge in spending, increasing by 105% compared with the previous Saturday at 22:50 and by 112% at 23:00.

The biggest increase compared with non-match-day trading occurred at midnight, when spending reached 152% higher than the previous week as supporters prepared for extra time, highlighting the significant trading opportunity created by an extended match.

Spending remained elevated after England’s victory, reaching 125% at 00:50 following the final whistle as fans celebrated England’s progression to the semi-finals, demonstrating the positive impact the tournament is having on the UK’s night-time economy.

Oxford Partnership’s analysis of Vianet draught beer and cider sales shows the extended occasion also delivered exceptional results behind the bar. Across the UK, pubs sold an estimated 12.5 million pints of draught beer and cider during England’s victory over Norway, with beer and cider sales increasing by 41% compared with an average Saturday in 2025. The average pub sold 325 pints during the match.

England’s previous Saturday fixture against Panama in the group stages generated an estimated 8.6 million pints, meaning Saturday’s quarter-final delivered 12.5 million pints, with beer and cider sales 19.6% higher than the last Saturday England played.

Recent warm weather has undoubtedly encouraged consumers into pubs, but England’s progress through the tournament has continued to build on that momentum. Compared with Saturday 4th July 2026, draught beer and cider sales were a further 2.8% higher, demonstrating that the World Cup is continuing to generate additional demand beyond the favourable weather conditions.

The biggest gains came later in the evening, with beer and cider sales soaring after 11pm by 200% compared with Saturday 4th July 2026 as fans nervously anticipated extra time. Overall, pubs that remained open saw beer and cider sales increase by 51% compared with 2025 and by 6.7% compared with 4th July 2026.

Looking ahead, Oxford Partnership expects another significant boost for the hospitality sector when England face Argentina in Wednesday’s World Cup semi-final at 8pm. The earlier kick-off is expected to encourage even greater participation, allowing more consumers to enjoy the match in pubs and bars while extending the pre-match food and drink occasion.

Alison Jordan, Chief Executive Officer at Oxford Partnership, said: “England’s quarter-final victory perfectly demonstrates how major sporting occasions create value for the hospitality sector. By combining Oxford Market Watch, Dojo transaction data and Vianet draught sales, we can see the complete customer journey. More than 80% of pubs and bars screened the match, supporters arrived early, stayed later and continued spending as the drama unfolded, with venues showing the game recording footfall 49% higher than the average pub between 10pm and 1am.

Warm weather has already provided a welcome boost for hospitality over recent weeks, but England’s progress through the tournament has continued to build on that momentum. Selling an estimated 12.5 million pints and outperforming England’s previous Saturday fixture demonstrates the power of major sporting occasions. Wednesday’s semi-final against Argentina presents another fantastic opportunity for pubs and bars, with the earlier 8pm kick-off expected to drive another strong night of trading across the sector.”

Charlie Ashworth, Head of Research and Insights at Dojo, said: “Our data highlights the strong positive impact the World Cup continues to have on the UK hospitality industry, which we hope will continue as they progress.

“As Saturday’s match provided yet another boost, turnout for England’s semi-final match versus Argentina this Wednesday is expected to be high. With match day spend increasing by as much as 77% so far, the entire sector will now be preparing to capitalise on this opportunity.”