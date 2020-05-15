Every Step Counts For Hospitality Action

Lockdown is not getting in the way of fundraising for Buzzworks Holdings as its People and Operations Teams aim to walk, run and cycle the equivalent of 16 marathons in aid of Hospitality Action.

The charity offers a range of support services for people working within the hospitality industry, covering challenges with physical and mental health issues to financial difficulty, addiction and family concerns.

Each year the team at Buzzworks take on a community challenge to raise money for their nominated charity of the year. The 2020 challenge is to complete the equivalent of a tour of all Buzzworks venues across Ayrshire and beyond – totalling 214 miles.

Encouraging some healthy competition, the People Team and Operations Team are in a race against each other to see who can reach the collective 214 miles first, whilst raising sponsor money for the chosen charity.

Carole Lamond, Buzzworks Holdings People Director, said: “Hospitality Action is a charity very close to us all here at Buzzworks, so it’s great we can continue to fundraise for them and engage our teams with this community challenge, while venues remain closed.

“We’ve been keeping in daily contact with all of our people and encouraging everyone to stay fit and healthy – both physically and mentally. Lots of us took part in the Run For Heroes 5k initiative and our teams at Scotts in Largs and Vic’s & The Vine in Prestwick are continuing to clock up the kilometres in a 100k May challenge for Hospitality Action and the NHS.

“In our community challenge so far, the People Team has reached 66 miles, but with some healthy internal rivalry I’m sure we’ll hit our target in no time and raise a great sum for charity.”

Buzzworks subscribes to the Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) from Hospitality Action on behalf of its people, allowing them access to impartial advice, support and services 24/7, free of charge.

To contribute to Buzzworks fundraising efforts, please visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/buzzworks-peopleteam and keep track of their progress visit @BuzzworksLife on Facebook.