Expedia Group Data Reveals Huge Surge In International Mobile Travellers

The latest data from Expedia Group has revealed a huge rise of certain international mobile-savvy travellers in the second quarter of the year compared with the same period last year, (YoY) and Canada (+25% YoY). Domestic mobile demand also increased by 20% year-on year

The findings drawn from Q2 2019 data* (April, May, June) show double-digit growth in mobile demand across many regions in the UK, with a particular focus on popular hot spots outside of London, such as the Lake District (just over 20% YoY), Cotswolds (almost 30% YoY), and Brighton (10% YoY).

Demand for the UK was fuelled by domestic travellers seeking staycation destinations during the Easter holiday period, boosted by families booking half-term breaks and activities, possibly also contributing to the growth of UK package demand.

Top performing regions in mobile growth outside of England included the Scottish Islands (just over 40% growth YoY), South Wales (also 40% growth YoY), the Scottish Highlands (just over 20% growth YoY) and West Scotland (30% growth YoY).

Along with China, other Asian markets including Japan, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Korea experienced double-digit growth, highlighting travel to the Far East as an upcoming trend.

Package demand (a combination of hotel, and/or flight and/or car hire) also grew strongly in the UK in the second quarter, particularly for North East England (160% growth YoY), East Anglia (150% growth YoY), and Cambridge (almost 115% growth YoY).

Commenting on the findings, Krishan Kadodwala, Director of Market Management UK & Ireland, Expedia Group, said: “Our second quarter data for 2019 reflects the rising generation of mobile-savvy travellers who are booking their trips on mobile apps or sites via Smartphones and tablet devices rather than laptops. With a key focus on digital, we strive to supply our lodging partners with an array of powerful technology and marketing tools to promote their offer via a range of mobile devices.

“It seems staycations are still on-trend, proven by the demand across the Easter period, with UK hoteliers seeing encouraging growth in regions outside of London which we expect to continue over the remaining summer months.”