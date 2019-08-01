As it is our mission to discover innovative products and services to meet customer and readership needs, we are proud to have partnered with Europe’s leading event for the drink products boosting the profits of restaurant and bar owners, the International Drink Expo!

Making its London debut at the ExCeL on the 19th & 20th November, the International Drink Expo will transform the capital into the ultimate hub for beverage innovation, asserting its presence in the industry as the UK’s leading event for maximising drink sales.

Designed to inspire ambitious nightlife entrepreneurs, the unmissable event will connect thousands of professional bar and restaurant enthusiasts at the forefront of the restaurant & bar sectors! From independent bar owners to national chain operators, The Nightclub Zone forms the ultimate destination for the nightlife industry, showcasing the gadgets, gizmos and systems that are pushing the boundaries of innovation and the immersive nightclub experience!

Experts will be on hand to inspire visitors courtesy of live demos, enabling you to test some of the hottest trends in drinks technology and sample delicious concoctions from some of the sector’s finest mixologists. You can also expect to find a monumental array of industry insights and guidance surrounding digital dining, food-inspired cocktails trends, sensational mocktails and new unique flavours, ensuring you find absolutely everything you need to keep your business ahead of the curve!

Over the course of two unmissable days, you’ll be able to source over 200 suppliers of the most innovative drinks solutions available on the market, listen to over 120 expert seminars, engage in panel sessions led by inspirational industry giants, connect with many like-minded professionals, sample an extraordinary variety of products, and so much more.

Your free ticket will also give you access to 5 other industry-leading events; collectively forming #FES19, THE biggest business growth event for the world of food and drink.

Head over to www.internationaldrinkexpo.co.uk to grab your free ticket and get a taste for success!