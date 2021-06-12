Explore the centrality of pubs to LGBTQ+ lives with CAMRA’s new Learn & Discover audio serie

Share Tweet Share Email

CAMRA’s Learn & Discover platform is marking Pride Month with a new three-part audio series exploring the centrality of pubs to LGBTQ+ lives.

The audio series, titled Passion, Pride & Protest, has been curated and hosted by award-winning writer and audio maker Emma Inch. Emma will speak to key figures, including LGBTQ+ historians, activists and publicans, to tell their important stories.

From the very first ‘gay pubs’ that sprang up at a time when homosexuality was still illegal, through to the era of HIV/AIDS, Section 28, the growth of Pride, right up to the modern day, with the struggles many of the community’s venues are currently going through simply to survive, this series will explore the vital role the pub has played for LGBTQ+ communities over the years.

Guests on the series will feature a host of experts, including:

Amy Lamé, London’s Night Czar

Kathy Caton, founder of Brighton Gin and radio maker

Jill Gardiner, author of From the Closet to the Screen: Women at The Gateways Club 1945-1985

Oluwatayo Adewole, writer, critic and poet

Catherine Tonry, CAMRA’s Technical Director and GBBF organiser

Alf Le Flohic, writer and queer historian

Linda Riley, publisher of DIVA Magazine & founder of Lesbian Visibility Week

Ben Campkin, Professor of History & Theory of Architecture & Urbanism at UCL

CAMRA’s Learn & Discover Manager Alex Metcalfe said: “It is always wonderful to have Emma Inch on board, creating content for the Learn & Discover platform, and this is another fantastic addition to the collection.

“The participants joining Emma on the audio guide each bring their important stories of passion, pride and protest, as we look back on the role the pub has played in the community over the years. This is a historical series, with a great deal of excellent research and thought behind it, and we are very excited to be sharing it with our audience. I hope listeners enjoy getting stuck into Passion, Pride & Protest as much as we all did.

“Although the guide is launching during June – recognised internationally as Pride Month – Pride is not just for June. Our commitment to honouring and sharing these stories and perspectives extends the whole year round, not just for a month. This is a fantastic opportunity for us to raise awareness of the history of all LGBTQ+ people but it’s particularly poignant to be able to honour our LGBTQ+ members in this way. I would like to say a huge thank you to Emma and the contributors for their hard work and sharing their research and narratives!”

All three episodes of Passion, Pride & Protest are available to listen to on the CAMRA Learn & Discover Platform:

CAMRA’s online learning platform is home to a wealth of new content from writers, educators and experts. New guides, articles, videos and audio content are added every week exploring everything there is to know about beer, cider, perry and pubs.

All new content includes free intros and taster sessions for non-members, so that visitors to the site can get a feel for the benefits of a CAMRA membership. To access member-only content, CAMRA members simply need to sign in at the top of the webpage with their membership number and password. Non-members can join the campaign for just £26.50/year.

A CAMRA membership helps CAMRA’s campaigning efforts to save pubs during this difficult time. You can join by visiting join.camra.org.uk