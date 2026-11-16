Image credit: Shepherd Neame

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A Faversham family with generations of experience working in local pubs have joined forces to take on a historic Shepherd Neame pub following a £320,000 refurbishment.

Husband and wife Vicky and Dave Springett have teamed up with Vicky’s brother George Layzell to run The Bull Inn in Tanners Street, supported by their children and Vicky and George’s mum, making it a true family venture.

The pub reopened on Friday, November 13, following a six-week transformation by independent family brewer and pub company Shepherd Neame.

For Vicky and George, who grew up in Painters Forstal and have always lived in and around Faversham, the venture brings them back to their roots. Both previously worked at Shepherd Neame pubs in the area, while their mum Maureen spent many years working in pubs across Kent.

Vicky said: “We had been talking for a long time about finding something we could do together as a family, and when George saw The Bull advertised, it seemed like the perfect opportunity.

“It is a beautiful, historic pub right in the heart of Faversham, with so much potential, and we just decided to go for it. We all live locally and know the area really well, so it feels particularly special to be taking on a pub in our home town.”

Built in 1409, The Bull Inn has been serving Faversham for more than 600 years and can even count Henry VIII and Elizabeth I among its former customers. The traditional pub has three cosy bar areas with log fires, along with a spacious garden.

The £320,000 project has seen the pub completely transformed, with a full refurbishment of its internal areas, including new furniture and décor. The entrance lobby has been removed to create a more open and welcoming space, while the kitchen has also been upgraded.

The transformation has created a fresh new look while retaining the historic character and traditional charm which have made the pub part of the Faversham community for centuries.

Vicky, 45, is a primary school teacher, while Dave mostly works from home, and George works in social care.

Vicky said: “Pubs have always been a big part of our family life. Mum worked in them for years, and George and I both have lots of experience behind the bar. We have always really loved the social side of pub life and getting to know customers.

“That sense of community is really important to us. We love the idea of the family working together and want The Bull to be somewhere people can come together, relax and enjoy themselves. We want to create lots of fun, happy times for our customers and our team.”

Vicky added: “We want it to be family-friendly and somewhere everyone feels comfortable and relaxed, whether they are popping in for a pint, coming for something to eat or joining us for live music.

“And that includes dogs! Our Cavapoo Herbie will definitely be there. We love the new look of the pub and we’re incredibly excited to welcome everyone in and start this next chapter for The Bull.”