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Hospitality businesses could see the cost of employing young workers fall under proposals due to be published on tomorrow (Tuesday) in a government-commissioned review of youth unemployment.

Alan Milburn, the former Labour health secretary, is expected to recommend that employer national insurance contributions (NICs) on staff aged 21 to 24 be reduced gradually over five years. Retail and hospitality would be the first sectors to benefit, according to reports.

The review is also said to propose doubling, from £5,000 to £10,000, the earnings threshold above which employers start paying NICs on workers in this age group. The BBC reported that detail ahead of publication.

Timing tied to the economy

Mr Milburn is not expected to call for an immediate, across-the-board cut. The review is understood to argue that, given the state of the public finances, a blanket reduction would be an inefficient use of the billions it would cost. Instead, any NICs changes would be introduced only “when economic conditions allow”.

The report will stress that training young people achieves little unless jobs are available for them to move into.

Guarantee for under-25s

Another central recommendation is a legal guarantee that young people will be offered work, training or employment support. Those who turn down the offer could lose benefits.

Mr Milburn also wants some young people moved off certain health-related benefits and onto a new “youth allowance”, paid at the standard universal credit rate. He has acknowledged that some would receive less money as a result.

The review comes as the number of 16 to 24-year-olds not in education, employment or training (Neets) has passed one million this year. Mr Milburn has said resolving the problem could take a decade and cost billions, and that “crude cuts” would only shift the cost elsewhere in government spending.

The Telegraph reported that the review will also raise concerns about “school readiness”, and will urge ministers to lift the target for reception-age children from 75% to 90%.

Government response

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has called the review a “watershed” moment but has not committed to implementing it in full. Writing in the Guardian, he said any reforms would be funded by spending differently rather than spending more, and that benefits should act as a backstop rather than a starting point for young people.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden has said some young people will receive less in benefits in future. He supports the legal guarantee, arguing that employment support needs a statutory footing so young people have greater certainty about what they are owed.