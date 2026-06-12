FIFA World Cup 2026 Sets New Benchmark for Trusted, Seamless Travel Across Borders

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As the FIFA World Cup kicks off across the United States, Canada and Mexico, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) presents its latest research, “FIFA World Cup Border Management & Visa Facilitation: 20 Years of Evolution (2006–2026)”, highlighting how this historic tournament marks a turning point in global border management and brings together two decades of innovation to deliver one of the most seamless and secure travel experiences ever achieved.

The 2026 edition is the largest FIFA World Cup in history, expanding to 48 teams, and the first to be hosted by three nations simultaneously. This unprecedented scale and complexity has used digital border innovations to manage international travel and demonstrate that border systems can be both highly secure and efficient at scale.

At the centre of this is the 2026 World Cup’s adoption of a “trusted travel” model, where pre-approved, low-risk travellers benefit from faster and more predictable border clearance while maintaining robust security standards.

In the United States alone, more than 5.9 million Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) applications were submitted in the lead-up to the tournament, with over 5 million approvals enabling visa-free travel. Meanwhile, more than 1.6 million travellers enrolled in Trusted Traveller Programmes (TTP), including Global Entry, NEXUS and SENTRI, allowing expedited entry across the three host nation borders.

Innovation has also extended to traveller facilitation and information. Initiatives such as FIFA PASS, which prioritises visa appointments for ticket holders, and COMPASS, an AI-powered digital assistant, have helped travellers navigate entry requirements more efficiently while supporting border authorities in managing demand.

In Mexico, citizens of more than 65 countries are able to enter visa-free for stays of up to 180 days. Also, travellers holding valid visas or residency for the United States, Canada, Japan, the UK or the Schengen Area have been exempt from Mexican tourism visa requirements, enabling many international fans to travel between host countries without additional paperwork. Mexico has also strengthened security and seamless travel through its trusted traveller programme, Viajero Confiable, allowing eligible travellers to use automated kiosks and expedited immigration lanes at participating Mexican airports.

In Canada, travellers have been required to obtain either a Visitor Visa or an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) prior to arrival, with applicants encouraged to reference “FIFA World Cup 26” to support timely processing. Canada’s trusted traveller programme, NEXUS, has enabled eligible visitors to use kiosks and e-gates for expedited clearance. For non-NEXUS travellers, the ArriveCAN app has allowed visitors to complete customs and immigration declarations up to 72 hours before arrival through its Advance Declaration feature, providing access to express lanes at key airports, including in host cities Toronto and Vancouver.

WTTC’s research shows that these developments represent the most advanced stage of a 20-year transformation in border management, evolving from traditional visa processing into dynamic, digital ecosystems that combine identity, entry, mobility and experience into a seamless journey for travellers.

These advancements build on a clear trajectory of innovation across previous FIFA World Cups. Germany 2006 focused on scaling traditional visa processes within the Schengen framework, while South Africa 2010 pioneered the first Event Visa, and introduced pre-screening with advance passenger processing. Brazil 2014 followed with a specialised legal framework and tailored visa categories, before Russia 2018 introduced the FAN ID, integrating entry, transport and stadium access. This model was further advanced in Qatar 2022 through the Hayya digital ecosystem, which later evolved into a permanent national e-visa platform.

These six tournaments collectively demonstrate how mega-events can act as catalysts for long-term transformation. They also show that the future of border management lies increasingly in interoperable digital systems, where travellers can be pre-vetted before departure and supported throughout their journey by connected platforms that enhance both security and experience.

Gloria Guevara, President & CEO, WTTC, said: “The FIFA World Cup has consistently demonstrated that border management can evolve from a barrier into an enabler of global connectivity. From Germany’s early focus on visa facilitation to the trusted traveller solutions seen in 2026, we are witnessing the emergence of a new model for travel. One that is digital, secure, and seamless at scale.

The lessons from these tournaments show that digital identity and strong pre-travel screening can enhance both entry processes and the overall traveller experience. Developing interoperable, multi-jurisdictional systems will be the next frontier. Not only for mega-events, but for global travel, helping deliver safer, faster and more seamless journeys for everyone.”

Looking ahead, WTTC highlights that as mega-events become increasingly complex and geographically distributed, particularly with the 2030 FIFA World Cup set to span six nations across three continents, the need for coordinated, interoperable solutions will only intensify that enables travellers to move seamlessly across countries while ensuring robust security controls and a consistent, welcoming experience.