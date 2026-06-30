First Ever World Cup Round of 32 to Boost UK Economy by Half a Million Pounds

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The World Cup’s newly introduced knockout Round of 32 is set to generate an additional £499m for the retail and hospitality sectors, according to a recent report.

The 2026 World Cup Spending Report by leading savings site, VoucherCodes.co.uk, predicts the retail sector will cash in on additional £395m from the first knockout stage, while the hospitality industry will see a boost of £104m.

As the first knockout stage in the competition, the Round of 32 will see an impressive 19 million fans tune in across the UK, outperforming viewer numbers for both the Group Stage (18.4m) and the upcoming Round of 16 (18.7m).

Fans will be opting for at-home watch parties with almost two-thirds of retail spending (63%) going on food and drink alone (£249m). Electrical items (£55m), sportswear (£42m), garden items (£21m) and merchandise (£19m) will also see an uplift in sales throughout the first knockout stage of the competition.

While more modest than retail sales, the hospitality industry can still look forward to a healthy £104m from the new addition of the Round of 32, as almost two-fifths of fans plan to head out to local hospitality venues at least once during this stage (7.3m). Drink sales will account for the bulk of spend at £67.6m, with a further £36.6m going on food.

England v Democratic Republic of the Congo

Following the successful campaign in the group stage, England now face the DRC in their first knockout game. With all to play for, an impressive 14.7m fans will be tuning into the match on Wednesday, spending £341m for this game alone.

With the 5pm midweek kick-off retail stores will benefit the most from this match (£276.3m), with a further £64.8m being spent in hospitality venues.

Moji Oshisanya, Chief Commercial Officer at VoucherCodes.co.uk, adds: “The introduction of the Round of 32 adds a brand new, high-stakes dynamic to the 2026 World Cup. Marking the start of the knockout stages, and providing an extra game to the traditional route to the final, the Round of 32 will be a must-watch event in UK consumers’ calendars.

“As we enter this critical phase in the tournament, it’s now or never for brands looking to cash in on the biggest sporting event of the summer. Prioritising value will be key for capturing a budget-conscious audience as we head deeper into the tournament, but this doesn’t have to mean reducing prices. With watch parties a popular way to enjoy the game, retailers can take the stress out of hosting and provide excellent value for money, by offering watch party bundles. Rewards or freebies can also be a great way to encourage consumers to part with their cash, without having to rely on discounting.”