Forest Of Dean Pub Campaign To Tackle Rising Costs Goes National

Share Post Share Email

A growing grassroots movement led by a Forest of Dean publican is gaining national momentum as hospitality operators call for what they describe as a “fairer operating environment” for the sector.

The ‘Hands Off Our Pubs’ (HOOP) campaign was launched last month following a meeting of local landlords concerned about mounting financial pressures. In just a few weeks, the initiative has attracted backing from more than 500 hospitality businesses across the UK, reflecting widespread unease about rising costs and regulatory burdens.

This week the group staged a summit at The Speech House, bringing together publicans, hotel owners, café operators and tourism leaders from across the region and beyond.

Among the speakers were Tony Sophoclides, strategic affairs director at UKHospitality, and Julie Kent, who currently serves as High Sheriff of Gloucestershire. Discussions centred on the economic and policy challenges facing hospitality businesses, particularly in rural and market-town communities where pubs often serve as vital social hubs.

Campaign co-founder Mr Terry-Lush told delegates there is increasing concern about what he described as a widening gap between government policy and the day-to-day realities of running licensed premises.

He highlighted a combination of cost pressures including business rates, alcohol duty increases, employment-related expenses, environmental levies, energy price volatility and ongoing food inflation.

“Many customers don’t realise the scale of additional costs that have accumulated in a short space of time,” he said. “Operators are facing multiple increases simultaneously, which inevitably squeezes margins and puts upward pressure on prices.”

He also pointed to competitive pressures from supermarket alcohol pricing, arguing that community pubs cannot match heavily discounted retail prices while meeting their own regulatory and operational obligations.

“Local pubs are left in a difficult position,” he added. “They either absorb costs and risk becoming unviable, or pass them on and potentially lose trade.”

Participants at the summit emphasised the broader economic and social contribution of hospitality businesses, particularly in rural areas where licensed venues often act as community meeting points, support local supply chains and drive tourism spend.

Responding to the campaign’s concerns, a spokesperson for HM Treasury said the government continues to support the sector through targeted measures.

They cited a 15% reduction in new business rates bills for eligible properties, extended opening hours during major sporting events such as the FIFA World Cup, and an increase in the Hospitality Support Fund to £10 million to assist venues with growth and development.

The HOOP campaign says it will continue to engage with policymakers and industry stakeholders in the months ahead, with further regional meetings planned as it seeks to build momentum behind its call for long-term structural reform to support pubs and the wider licensed on-trade.