Four Red Star Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa Celebrates Two AA Rosettes

Originally built as a hunting lodge for the sixth Duke of Bedford in the 18th century, four AA Red Star Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa in Newmarket, Suffolk, sits in three acres of secluded, landscaped gardens adjacent to Newmarket’s famous paddocks and horse-racing training stables.

Following a recent inspection, the hotel has retained its Four Red Star rating by the AA for its high-quality service and exceptional levels of hospitality in all areas of the hotel. Red Stars are the AA’s top accolade for hotels across the UK which consistently perform at the highest level. This award is testament to the team’s continued dedication, hard work and commitment, despite the challenges that the industry has faced over the last 20 months.

Squires Restaurant has also been awarded two AA rosettes for its excellent standards of cuisine and the quality of its ingredients. The restaurant, which is open to residents and non-residents, is renowned for reinventing delicious seasonal classics, using the finest meat, game, shellfish and cheese sourced within a 50-mile radius, significantly reducing the distance from field to fork and also supporting local farmers and other key suppliers.