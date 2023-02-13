Full Steam Ahead for Buzzworks in Greenock

Share Tweet Share Email

Scottish hospitality group Buzzworks Holdings, has received the keys to its new coastal site at the recently constructed Greenock Cruise Ship Visitor Centre.

Following the success of popular venues Scotts Largs, Scotts Troon and Scotts Port Edgar, fitting works are now due to start on the company’s highly-anticipated Scotts Greenock venue in the coming weeks, representing the family run business’ first venture into Inverclyde and generating more than 70 new jobs for the local community.

The coastal venue will feature a striking central bar, whilst the luxurious restaurant and show-stopping open-air roof top terrace will boast the most incredible views out on to the River Clyde.

Internationally acclaimed designer Jim Hamilton is leading the design of the project, which will see Buzzworks invest a sizeable seven-figure sum into the venue.

Councillor Stephen McCabe, leader of Inverclyde Council, joined Buzzworks Chairman, Colin Blair, to celebrate the key handover at the new visitor centre, which has been supported by UK and Scottish government investment through the Glasgow City Region Deal and which is being delivered by Inverclyde Council.

Speaking at the key hand over, Colin Blair, Buzzworks Holdings Chairman, said:

“It’s a great moment for Buzzworks to finally access the Greenock Cruise Ship Visitor Centre and begin our much-anticipated renovations for our new Scotts Greenock restaurant.

“The new venue has been in the pipeline for a number of years and is another major milestone in our continued growth strategy, so we can’t wait to get started in creating another fantastic Scotts venue in Inverclyde, which will cater for all within the local area and beyond.

Alongside the new Buzzworks restaurant, the dedicated Greenock cruise ship visitor centre will feature a museum paying tribute to the late artist George Wylie, who worked as a customs officer in Greenock and lived in Gourock for many years and a dedicated arrival and departures hall for the many cruise ships that dock in the area.

Inverclyde Council believe that the development is expected to increase visitor numbers to 150,000 a year and provide a £26 million boost to the Scottish economy.



Councillor Stephen McCabe, leader of Inverclyde Council, said:

“This is another significant milestone in the delivery of what will be a first class facility for the people of Inverclyde and the many thousands of cruise ship passengers and crew who will pass through here.

“We’re delighted to have secured such a high-calibre operator in Buzzworks and their famous Scotts brand for the restaurant space and I’m sure it will be a huge success once it is up and running.

“There are also 70 jobs being created, which is a welcome boost to the local economy.

“It’s another exciting addition to the area and another reason for people from near and far to visit these shores and discover Inverclyde.”