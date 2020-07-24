Furloughed GM Back At The Helm For Liverpool Hotel’s Big Re-Opening

The General Manager of a Liverpool hotel which fell into administration during lockdown has returned from furlough to ready it for a new lease of life under new management.

Vicki Hanlon, the GM at 30 James Street in Liverpool city centre, is working round the clock with her returning team to prepare the popular destination for its reopening on Saturday, July 25th.

Vicki, who has been in charge at 30 James Street since August 2018, walked back into the famous building at the start of July after Legacy Hotels and Resorts became the new operators in June following the collapse of the previous ownership.

The hotel has been closed since March and Vicki is overseeing all the improvements that need to be made before welcoming guests back, including lift inspections, fire alarm tests and a deep clean from top to bottom of the Grade II*-listed, four-star venue.

She said: “It’s a new chapter to this building’s long history. It’s amazing to be back and it’s a privilege to work in this building. There’s a certain feeling you experience when you walk up the steps here, a sense of history and what’s gone on down the years and I’ve missed that, as well as all our staff.

“The building needs a little bit of TLC which we are working hard to deliver in time, as well as getting the systems up and running again so we can take bookings and welcome people in.

“It’s actually like opening up a brand-new hotel because it now has new operators and it’s very exciting. I foresee a happy future for this hotel under the new ownership. The message is clear – we are still here; we are offering a great service and we are open for business.”

30 James Street is themed around the White Star Line shipping company the original occupiers of the building, which was designed by celebrated Victorian architect Norman Shaw and completed in 1896.

Vicki, a married mother of two who began her life in hospitality at the Hilton in St Helens, said: “This building is part of the city’s history and even beyond. It’s the whole reason the Titanic had Liverpool written on it. And for those who aren’t aware of the history it still just works as a beautiful building.

“Liverpool is full of wonderful architecture and 30 James Street has some of our finest. Preserving our heritage and bringing it into new use is very important and aesthetically, with its striped brickwork, 30 James Street stands out – you can’t help but notice it. It has always intrigued me what stories it would tell if it could talk.”

With less than a week to go Vicki and her staff are eagerly anticipating opening the doors again: “It’s funny how quickly we have just returned to normal, wanting to be open and being as busy as we can be. To be in this building with no guests is a very bizarre feeling, because it’s all about the people and I can’t wait.

“We just want the life back in the building and to do what we do best which is to look after people and make a difference to people’s time here.”