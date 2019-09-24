Getting Behind the Bar with Pedalling for Pubs

Pedalling for Pubs is a charity bike ride with hospitality at its heart. Created in recognition and support of disadvantaged people from around the pub, brewery and wider hospitality sectors, 26 high profile representatives from some of the biggest names in the bar and food service industry will battle intense heat and rocky conditions to cycle 335km across Jordan with the aim to raise over £140,000 in donations, Spring 2020. The money will be channelled into projects that support those in need, through The Licensed Trade Charity and Only A Pavement Away. The inaugural cycling challenge has been created as a collaborative support effort by industry professionals, envisioned by KAM Media and organised in collaboration with the two charities.

It is estimated that around 250,000 people working in the licensed trade are in need of support at any one time. Workers in the hospitality industry are often faced with situations where they have financial pressures, emotional stress or sudden change in circumstance that can leave them desperate for a helping hand.

At the same time, in 2018, 320,000 people in the UK were registered homeless and growing. With 1.3 million vacancies expected in the pub and restaurant industries by 2024, hospitality is the third largest employer in the UK, generating £130 billion in sales per year. This places it above the automotive, pharmaceutical & aeronautics industries combined, as well as the perfect opportunity to promote fair employment for disadvantaged people.

Pedalling for Pubs, in support of The Licensed Trade Charity and Only A Pavement Away, is committed to helping these causes, as well as promoting higher visibility for positive change in the hospitality industry.

Riders involved with the campaign include industry representatives such as David Wigham, Commercial Director – Admiral Taverns; Richard Bradbury, Trading Director – Heineken; Clive Chesser, CEO – Punch Taverns; Philip Whitehead, MD UK & Ireland – Molsoon Coors, and more. Using fundraising platform JustGiving to encourage donations, each cyclist will drum up individual support for their training journey via their rider profiles on the Pedalling for Pubs website, which will contribute to the total monetary goal.

Jim Brewster, Chief Executive – Licensed Trade Charity, said, “Pedalling for Pubs is just another example of how our great industry comes together to support those in need and The Licensed Trade Charity are proud to be a part of the founding team.

“The funds raised will make a huge difference to the pub, bar and brewery people we help. It also gives us the opportunity to raise awareness of the support we offer to licensed trade people whether they’ve been in the trade for 3 days or 30 years, they know there is someone available to talk to 24/7.

“The response so far has been overwhelmingly positive and we can’t wait to see the difference Pedalling For Pubs makes to our industry when it takes place in 2020 and beyond.”

Greg Mangham, Founder & CEO – Only A Pavement Away, continued, “Peddling for Pubs is a great example of how our industry comes together to support the communities in which we work.

“Only A Pavement Away is proud in conjunction with LTC to be one of the two charities involved. The monies raised will help OAPA support its members into careers in hospitality whilst developing the infrastructure we need to reach our target of 250 homeless people in employment in the forthcoming year.”

Katy Moses, Managing Director – KAM Media, added, “KAM Media are thrilled to be part of the inaugural Pedalling for Pubs ride. PFP was an idea that I never thought would come to fruition with quite as much support as it has, and has the potential to raise much needed funds for two charities close to my heart.

“I thought that convincing 26 of the great and good of the hospitality industry to cycle in up to 48 degree heat for 4 days through a desert would be a tough job, but I’ve been blown away by the generosity of spirit and the willingness of those asked to be involved in my crazy idea.

“Pedalling for Pubs is looking to be an exciting annual event to raise money for two fantastic and worthy causes. And yes, I’ve agreed to put my saddle where my mouth is (as has our Strategy and Insights Director, Blake Gladman), and will be riding alongside 25 other fundraisers- and KAM will continue to share in the behind the scenes organisation of this exciting challenge!”

For further information on the challenge, rider profiles and how to get involved, visit www.pedallingforpubs.org.uk.