Gordon Ramsay To Open Bread Street Kitchen & Bar In Liverpool

Share Tweet Share Email

Gordon Ramsay is bringing his popular premium casual dining concept, Bread Street Kitchen & Bar to Liverpool, his first Bread Street in England outside of London, and has appointed the talented Gareth Jones as Executive Head Chef at the new restaurant and bar at Liverpool ONE. Bread Street Kitchen & Bar Liverpool will open on 11th February 2022.

Gordon Ramsay Restaurants’ CEO Andy Wenlock says that Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, Liverpool marks a significant moment in the brand’s growth: “In Liverpool we have created a destination restaurant; with incredible food, exceptional service and the perfect location. We have an excellent team in place and are excited to open Bread Street Kitchen & Bar in such a vibrant city.”

Bread Street Kitchen offers an all-day dining menu and late-night drinks seven days a week. Classic Gordon Ramsay dishes, from prawn cocktail, Beef Wellington and traditional fish & chips to dry-aged rare-breed Cumbrian steaks with fabulous sauces and sticky toffee pudding will be on the menu. Gareth is working with top regional suppliers including Lake District Farmers for meat, Neve Fleetwood for fish and Wellocks for fresh produce.

Gareth, who has based most of his professional career in the North-West, is a multi-award-winning chef, and has appeared on Great British Menu. He was Development Chef at Iscoyd Park Weddings and Events for the past two years, and prior to that was Head Chef at La Brasserie at The Chester Grosvenor and held the same role at Mr Coopers House and Garden by Simon Rogan.

Gareth Jones says that it is amazing that Gordon Ramsay has selected Liverpool as the location for the latest Bread Street Kitchen: “This is an incredible opportunity for us to make a big mark on the vibrant Liverpool dining scene from the best possible location in the city. As well as a menu of some of the UK’s best-loved dishes prepared with the finest fresh ingredients, we have a beautiful setting which is going to be a big draw for everyone who wants to enjoy a bit of glamour when they eat out!”