Greene King Announces Record Bookings for a Club Fixture as Fans Flock to the Pub

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Greene King has announced that Saturday’s Champion League final was the highest-booked club match to date across its managed pubs with 4,000 more bookings than the previous biggest-booked sporting event of this season (England v Wales in the Men’s Six Nations). Bookings more than doubled in the week running up to Saturday’s Arsenal vs PSG final.

The previous most booked club fixture was Man Utd vs Spurs in the Europa League final last year.

There is continuing high demand for watching sport in Greene King’s pubs. Since August, 2025, almost half a million fans have secured their seats for live sporting action in their local pub.

With just over a week until the start of the World Cup tournament, early demand is strong, with over 16,000 seats already booked. This is already tracking ahead of the Euros bookings two years ago.

As Greene King launches its ‘The world’s game, the nation’s pub’ campaign this week (2 June), Greene King’s chief operating officer, Jodie Tate said: “What a brilliant, record-breaking weekend we have just had. Our teams deliver week in, week out to create a winning atmosphere in our pubs, proving the pub really is the place for friends and fans to watch football if you can’t be at the stadium.

“The appetite to watch sports in our pubs is huge. Our fan base keeps growing, and bookings continue to increase as customers plan ahead more and more to guarantee the best seats. We have great food, drink and service, the TVs are tuned and audio in sync, as we continue to deliver unbeatable in-pub sporting experiences. We are match ready and excited for the summer ahead. Your local really is the place to be.”