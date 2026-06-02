Tom Kerridge Spearheading New Campaign to cut Hospitality VAT to 10%

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Hospitality businesses, employees and industry organisations are being urged to back a new campaign calling on the Government to reduce VAT for the sector to 10%, bringing the UK in line with many European countries..

Chef Tom Kerridge is spearheading #VATsTheProblem, a new sector-wide campaign uniting hospitality businesses and teams, high-profile chefs, and sector trade bodies and organisations.

The campaign’s single ask is for the Government to cut hospitality VAT to 10%, in line with Europe, and it is urging the entire sector to back its call by signing a new petition, with the aim to get a million signatures.

It is already supported by major hospitality groups, including UKHospitality, the British Beer and Pub Association, the British Institute of Innkeeping and CODE Hospitality.

The campaign will officially launch to consumers on 1 July. In the month before the consumer launch, Tom is urging the entire sector to spread the message and get as many people signing the petition as possible.

What can hospitality businesses do?

Visit VATsTheProblem.co.uk and sign the petition.

Share the petition with all of your venues and their teams, asking them to sign ahead of 1 July.

Put the link to the website on your emails, socials and website.

Use our campaign toolkit to spread the word across hospitality.

In an open letter to the entire sector, Tom writes:

“Our sector is under huge pressure. We know it. We live and breathe it every day.

“We know that the key to unleashing hospitality’s potential to grow and thrive into the future comes through a VAT cut. We’re making sure Government knows that too, and we need your help.

“We’ve launched a petition, and we’re aiming to get a million signatures supporting a VAT cut to 10% for hospitality.

“Now is the time for hospitality to galvanise behind this campaign.

“Be part of a movement that aims to get hospitality recognised and taxed in a much fairer way. I know that the Government is listening, but we do need to push hard.

“Ask every single member of your team to sign the petition, and ask them to rally their friends and family, too.

“The next step is that on the 1 July, with hopefully tens of thousands of signatures already, we will launch the campaign to the consumer, with every hospitality business asking their guests to do the same: sign the petition.

“This is a nationwide campaign with ambassadors big and small spreading the word to everyone that will listen, all asking for the same thing; a cut to hospitality’s VAT to 10%.

“Let’s all get behind the campaign, make our voices heard and bang the drum for hospitality.”