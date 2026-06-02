Warm Weather and Blockbuster Sporting Weekend Deliver 7.8% Boost for UK Pubs

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A combination of warm weather and a packed schedule of major sporting events helped drive a strong uplift in UK hospitality trading, with pubs benefiting from increased footfall, longer dwell times and higher drinks sales, according to the latest Market Watch analysis from The Oxford Partnership.

The research, covering the weekend of 29th-31st May, found that pubs sold 20.9 million pints across the three-day period, up 7.8% compared with the equivalent weekend in 2025. Average sales reached 638 pints per pub, generating around £3,300 in income per venue.

The weekend coincided with a series of high-profile sporting occasions, including the UEFA Champions League Final, the Women’s FA Cup Final, the Challenge Cup Final, Soccer Aid and Arsenal’s Premier League title celebrations. Combined with favourable weather conditions, these events encouraged consumers to spend more time in venues and created additional drinking occasions throughout the weekend.

Consumer engagement strengthened significantly, with average dwell time rising to 154 minutes, ten minutes longer than the same weekend last year. Footfall increased across all three days, with Saturday benefiting from Champions League Final viewing and Sunday delivering the strongest year-on-year growth as football celebrations continued across the country.

London was the standout performer, recording a 17.8% increase in rate of sale compared with the previous year, reflecting its role as host city for several major sporting events. Urban venues also outperformed the wider market, achieving growth of 7.9%.

The findings highlight the continued importance of major sporting occasions in generating incremental footfall and spend for hospitality operators, particularly when multiple events combine to create a sustained period of consumer engagement.

Alison Jordan, Chief Executive Officer at The Oxford Partnership, commented: “Weekends like this demonstrate just how valuable major sporting occasions remain for the hospitality sector. What is particularly encouraging is that the impact extends beyond the event itself.

Consumers are staying longer, socialising for longer periods and creating incremental spending opportunities for operators.

The combination of football, rugby, charity sport and celebration events generated momentum across the entire weekend, helping venues convert higher footfall into stronger sales. With major sporting moments continuing throughout the summer, operators who can create compelling viewing experiences are well placed to benefit.”

The strongest-performing drinks categories reflected both the sporting nature of the weekend and favourable weather conditions. Cider volumes increased by 20.9% year-on-year, while World Lager grew by 17.7% and Total Lager by 11.1%. Premium Lager also outperformed the market, increasing by 10.7%.

Performance was even stronger in venues screening TNT Sports, where average rate of sale reached 757 pints per pub, underlining the commercial value of live sport in driving consumer engagement and spend.