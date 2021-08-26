Greene King Kicks Off Month Long Fundraiser With Brave The Shave For Macmillan

Share Tweet Share Email

Greene Kingis kicking of its annual month of fundraising with the sponsorship of a new fundraising concept for Macmillan Cancer Support, called Macmillan Brave the Shave Live.

More than 100 Greene King pubs are inviting customers to sign up to shave their head live in the pub in front of family and friends this bank holiday weekend and raise money to support people living with cancer.

The Brave the Shave campaign will begin a month of fundraising during September, which is the delayed Macmillan May campaign, when all 1,700 Greene King pubs across the country will be fundraising for its charity partner. Pubs will be holding fun days, collections, coffee mornings and challenges galore and will aim to raise £1m.

Macmillan helps people with every aspect of living with cancer, including practical financial and emotional support. The pubs’ efforts bring much needed funding during a challenging year for Macmillan, which has reported significant losses in donations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nick Mackenzie, CEO at Greene King, said: “We know what an amazing job Macmillan does being there when people need it most, so we always want to raise as much money as we can to support them. This year, with the addition of Brave the Shave, we’re hoping for an incredible month of fundraising and our teams can’t wait to get started.”

Rachel Gascoigne, senior partnerships manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “Our partnership with Greene King has been so successful and it’s because of events like these. We were overwhelmed with support with the 2020 Macmillan September campaign, as it raised more than £1m – despite the most difficult of years and pubs having not long re-opened after lockdown. We are so grateful to all the pubs and their customers for their support and wish them good luck with their fundraising events.”