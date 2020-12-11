Greene King Teams Up With Coca-Cola European Partners To Support Responsible Drinking In Its Pubs Over Christmas

Customers looking to celebrate Christmas with their household in Greene King’s managed pubs will be able to claim a free Coke over the next few weeks as part of an 11-year partnership to promote responsible drinking.

Greene King is partnering with Coca-Cola European Partners for its Hero the Driver campaign that this year is seeking to recognise and reward the Hero Driver who is driving the household home safely.

All of Greene King’s managed pubs that are open in tiers one and two will be running the offer which is expected to see thousands of free drinks given away. Customers can look out online for a country-wide social media campaign to receive a buy-one-get-one-free digital voucher to redeem on the 330ml bottled Coke range (Coke Zero, Diet Coke and Coca-Cola).

This is the 11th year Greene King has partnered with Coca-Cola European Partners and the campaign runs from Friday 11 December 2020 until Monday 4 January 2021.

Customers who spot the Coca-Cola sponsored advertisement on Facebook and Instagram can download their voucher by filling in a few details and selecting their favourite Greene King pub in which to redeem it. They will then be emailed a voucher which will be available when they are in the vicinity of their chosen pub. The QR code can be scanned by a team member or be inputted directly into the Greene King order and pay app. Alternatively, there is a link here they can visit to download their voucher here: www.herothedriver.co.uk

Greene King corporate affairs director Greg Sage said: “This has been a year that most of us want to forget but with 2020 drawing to a close we are determined that as many of our pubs as possible give customers a Christmas celebration to remember. While it goes without saying that Christmas is a little different this year, one thing that hasn’t changed is our commitment to making sure we continue our support for Coca-Cola’s hugely successful Hero the Driver campaign. We’re hoping to give away thousands of free drinks as we work to support responsible drinking while ensuring people are able to enjoy festive cheer and a warm welcome in our pubs.”

Paul Robertson, associate director, on-premise at Coca-Cola European Partners GB, said: “We’d like to thank Greene King for partnering with us for more than 10 years on the Designated Driver campaign, helping to promote responsible drinking in pubs up and down the country. We hope this activity – at a critical time for the hospitality sector – will help Greene King encourage their customers to return to venues, where they’re able to do so, for some much needed festive cheer, whilst rewarding the ‘Hero Driver’ and helping to ensure everyone gets home safely.”