Greene King Wins Diversity and Inclusion Award for Calling Time on Racism Initiative

Greene King has won a prestigious award in recognition of its work to promote diversity and inclusion and become a truly anti-racist organisation.

The CorpComms Awards 2021 awarded Greene King the prize for best diversity and inclusion initiative for its action plan titled ‘Calling Time on Racism’.

The CEO-led race diversity strategy aims to drive change not just at Greene King but across the hospitality industry, setting out a series of commitments to increase the representation of Black, Asian and minority ethnic colleagues.

The strategy was created as part of a comprehensive response to the fact that the company’s founder Benjamin Greene, after handing over the brewery to his family, went on to profit from Transatlantic slavery in the 1800s and argued against its abolition.

Greene King’s corporate affairs director Greg Sage said: “While we can’t change what happened 200 years ago, we are determined to use our position as an employer of 40,000 people to affect what we do now and for the future.

“We are delighted to win this award and see our early work recognised. We know there is still much more to do and our journey to becoming a truly anti-racist organisation is only just beginning. Actions speak louder than words and so we spent time listening to our colleagues, customers and wider stakeholders and coming up with a detailed, target-led initiative that we will work towards over the next few years as we strive to create meaningful change in our company, our industry and wider society.”

Full details of Greene King’s Calling Time on Racism plan and the commitments it makes can be read here.

Some of the actions undertaken already include: