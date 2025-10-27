HeinekenⓇ Is Calling People Back To The Office (But Not In The Way You Might Think)

Share Post Share Email

Brewer and pub operator Heineken UK has launched a creative campaign celebrating the return to office working and the role pubs play in workplace socialisation.

The initiative sees selected pubs temporarily rebranded as ‘The Office’, whilst over 1,000 venues across England participate in a promotion offering complimentary pints of Heineken or Heineken 0.0 for colleagues meeting after work.

The campaign responds to findings showing that one-third of British workers have increased their office attendance over the past six months, according to research commissioned by the company.

Nabil Nasser, global head of Heineken, commented: “The return-to-office chat continues to stir up debate. After years of video calls and virtual cheers it’s safe to say that while we might not miss the office, we’ve certainly missed those real, in-person laughs with our colleagues. At Heineken, we’ve always believed the best moments happen when people get together, so this month we’re raising our pints to ‘circling back’ to our colleagues – at the pub.”

Bridging Workplace Connections

The research highlights changing workplace dynamics, with 58% of Generation Z hybrid workers reporting they have never met some colleagues face-to-face. Despite this, 78% of respondents identified after-work socialising as an effective way to build professional networks and connections.

The data also revealed that 32% of workers feel they have their most candid conversations in pub settings, whilst 74% of Generation Z respondents claimed their most creative work ideas emerge during post-work pub visits rather than in the office itself.

Economic Impact

Analysis from the Centre for Economics and Business Research demonstrates the wider economic significance of after-work socialisation, calculating that every £10 spent generates an additional £13.40 for the broader economy.

Participating venues in the temporary rebrand earlier this month included Two Bridges in Bermondsey, the Devonshire Arms on Duke Street in London, The Atlas Bar in Manchester’s Deansgate, The Cross Keys on Earle Street in Liverpool, and Admiral Woods on Waterloo Street in Glasgow.

The campaign underscores the licensed trade’s continuing importance as a social hub for Britain’s workforce as hybrid and office-based working patterns evolve post-pandemic.